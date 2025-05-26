"What's Ronaldo doing at this club?", "Ruining my childhood man" - Fans turn against Cristiano Ronaldo despite his goal in 3-2 Al-Nassr loss

Some Al-Nassr fans have turned against Cristiano Ronaldo despite his goal in their 3-2 loss to Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Monday, May 26. CR7's goal was unable to save the Knights of Najd, who have now failed to qualify for next term's AFC Champions League.

During the encounter, CR7 opened the scoring for the visitors having launched his header into the net in the 42nd minute. The assist was delivered by Mohammed Al Fatil.

At the break of the interval (45+4’), Matias Vargas tapped in Al-Fateh’s leveller following a low cross from Amine Sbai. In the 75th minute, Sadio Mane placed the ball in the back of the net from close range after being set up by Nawaf Boushal.

However, Al-Nassr’s fortunes began to dwindle as the host grabbed their equalizer (2-2) through Mourad Batna's outstanding free-kick. Minutes before the final whistle (90+6), Matheus Machado scored for Al-Fateh and the hosts won the game 3-2 on the night.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo registered a passing accuracy of 75% (15/20) in his stint against Al-Fateh. He also registered three shots on target, delivered one key pass, but missed one big chance (via Sofascore).

After the defeat, some fans via X called out CR7, while his loyal supporters defended him. Thus, one fan tweeted:

"What's Ronaldo doing at this club?.”

"Sack that mid Ronaldo and start seeing trophies!,” another added.

"So no champions league for Ronaldo? 😂😂,” another aimed a cheeky dig.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for a Saudi Pro League winners medal,” one user chimed in.

"Stup*d Ronaldo fans just dey busy dey count goal, them no care weather the team loose or not, pure selfish act,” a fan vented.

"How the fuck Ronaldo is not leaving this dead ass Al Nassr team? I won’t believe he has sold himself for the money over the passion for the sport and winning trophies.,” a CR7 loyalist complained.

"Ronaldo went to a wrong club 🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️,” another claimed.

"Ronaldo is ruining my childhood club man 😭😭😭😭.... he has to leave.,” wrote another.

Amid the criticism, Ronaldo won this season's Golden Boot in the league, having scored 25 goals for Al-Nassr.

"We started well in the first half" - Al-Nassr’s manager on the defeat to Al-Fateh

Stefano Pioli has claimed that his side played well in the first half against Al-Fateh. However, he complained that his players had numerous chances but failed to convert them into goals.

Reacting to the defeat in an interview after the game, Pioli said (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

“We started well in the first half and had several chances but didn't score. Al Fateh was better at taking advantage of the chances and scored 3 goals”

Al-Nassr have now ended their 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign as the second runner-up. They registered 70 points from 34 league games and will miss the next AFC Champions League competition.

