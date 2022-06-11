“What’s Southgate smoking on?”, “love child again” – England fans fume at the inclusion of ‘bad player’ in line-up against Italy

England continue their UEFA Nations League campaign as they take on Italy at Molineux, as the Three Lions chase their first victory of the summer.

The clash in Wolverhampton is a repeat of the European Championship final last year, which the Italians ultimately won on penalties.

A late Harry Kane penalty salvaged a point for Gareth Southgate's side last time out as they drew 1-1 with Germany in Munich. That was a much improved performance after their opening defeat against Hungary.

Ahead of the clash with the Azzurri, Southgate released his starting lineup which saw seven changes from the draw in Munich. Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal, Fikayo Tomori drops into centre-back, and Jack Grealish starts after his impressive cameo appearance against the Germans.

However, England supporters were furious at the fact that Mason Mount would once again start, despite not netting for his country in 13 appearances.

Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the Chelsea playmaker making the starting XI. Some even described the 23-year-old as a "bad player" due to his sub-standard recent performances for the Three Lions:

Matthew 🇲🇹 @BVBMatthew17 @England @tammyabraham Mason Mount stinks up the pitch every game, Bellingham best midfielder and gets dropped. What's Southgate smoking on? @England @tammyabraham Mason Mount stinks up the pitch every game, Bellingham best midfielder and gets dropped. What's Southgate smoking on?

rambujam @Jordan_miggy @England Formal investigation into Mason Mount please @England Formal investigation into Mason Mount please

Jordan🐐 @JordanScott07 @England Mount is over rated and shouldn’t be near the England team @England Mount is over rated and shouldn’t be near the England team

Callum Dodsley @GrapsTalk England @England Your #ThreeLions to take on Italy! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Your #ThreeLions to take on Italy! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/0UACsiZQxR Really don't get the need to start Mount in every single game. Had a very good season for Chelsea but has never really set the world on fire in an England shirt and with a lot of midfield and attacking options, it feels very stubborn to not even try an alternative. twitter.com/England/status… Really don't get the need to start Mount in every single game. Had a very good season for Chelsea but has never really set the world on fire in an England shirt and with a lot of midfield and attacking options, it feels very stubborn to not even try an alternative. twitter.com/England/status…

Southgate defends himself following criticism over his style of play for England

The former England defender has often been criticised for his perceived conservatism when it comes to his starting lineup and tactics. This is despite England having some of the most exciting attacking talents in world football.

Southgate has also been accused of relying on too many of the same players. Seven of the starting XI against Germany four days ago also started in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia four years ago.

In a pre-match press conference, the 51-year-old boss defended himself by saying (as per Sky Sports):

"Look, I've got to find a balance because I don't want to sit and be defensive but some people have managed teams and others haven't. Until you've managed teams, you have a different view of the game because what's needed to win football matches are the sorts of things that Mount did on (Joshua) Kimmich that allows other things to happen."

"Of course for the man who comes and stands on the terrace and in old terms pays his money, I totally understand he wants to see a Grealish with a (Raheem) Sterling, with a (Bukayo) Saka…but you've got to have a balance of the team, this is top-level football. I think that balance of the team to get to a semi-final and final has been pretty good and maybe we've talked for years about why we haven't got there. I've got to manage in the way I see fit."

