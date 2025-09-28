"What's the surprise after the match he played lol", "What a manager" - Barcelona fans hail Hansi Flick for dropping star from XI for Sociedad clash

Barcelona fans have praised manager Hansi Flick for his decision to drop midfielder Dani Olmo from their XI for their league meeting with Real Sociedad. The Spanish giants are set to host Basque opposition in a bid to reach the summit of the LaLiga standings. La Blaugrana have dropped points only once this season, winning each of their last four games in the league and UEFA Champions League. With rivals Real Madrid having dropped points at Atletico Madrid on Saturday, they are looking to seize top spot on the Spanish top-flight. Hansi Flick has opted to rotate his pack for the visit of Real Sociedad to the Monjuic, making seven alterations to his XI. The former Bayern Munich boss has named Spain international Olmo on the bench after consecutive starts for the midfielder in LaLiga. Flick's decision to have Olmo start among the substitutes has gone down well among the Barcelona fans, leading some of them to praise the tactician on X. A fan stated that the decision was expected after Olmo failed to perform excellently in his last appearance.Ledinho 🇦🇱 @FCBLediLINK@NealGardner_ What's the surprise after the match Olmo played lol? Dro to play vs PSG tooAnother fan hailed Flick for deservedly benching the midfielder.HNDRX @ayeron4xLINKBenched Olmo just like that as deserved. What a managerA fan justified Olmo's exclusion, claiming that he has been their worst player for the best part of 2025.Martinellipreassist #JoanGarciaBallonD'or2026 @JonklerrLINK@Utddoja Deserved. Olmo been our worst player after march. Even worse than MartinAnother fan expressed optimism that their team would play better without Olmo.Amblessed ♦️ @Amblessed_ioLINK@ReshadFCB Olmo out Finally some good footballHansi Flick has named teenage star Pedro 'Dro' Fernandez in the starting XI in place of Dani Olmo, with Fermin Lopez out injured. The 17-year-old is making his full debut for the Spanish giants, having come through their famed La Masia academy. There is also a first appearance of the season for Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks, with Joan Garcia having picked up an injury last week.Lamine Yamal returns for Barcelona against Real Sociedad Barcelona have teenage sensation Lamine Yamal back in their squad for their league meeting with Real Sociedad. The 18-year-old forward is set to return from a groin injury, and has been named on the bench for the clash against La Real. Hansi Flick's side have been without Yamal for their last four games, with the youngster having aggravated an injury during the international break earlier this month. The teenager won the Kopa Trophy for a second successive year during his injury-enforced absence, underlining his status as the world's best youngster. Barcelona are without Brazil international Raphinha due to injury, and 19-year-old Swede Roony Bardghji has been named in the starting XI, as a result. The teenager starts alongside Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford in the attacking configuration for La Blaugrana.