  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • "What's the surprise after the match he played lol", "What a manager" - Barcelona fans hail Hansi Flick for dropping star from XI for Sociedad clash

"What's the surprise after the match he played lol", "What a manager" - Barcelona fans hail Hansi Flick for dropping star from XI for Sociedad clash

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 28, 2025 16:00 GMT
Dani Olmo starts on the bench for Barcelona against Real Sociedad
Dani Olmo starts on the bench for Barcelona against Real Sociedad

Barcelona fans have praised manager Hansi Flick for his decision to drop midfielder Dani Olmo from their XI for their league meeting with Real Sociedad. The Spanish giants are set to host Basque opposition in a bid to reach the summit of the LaLiga standings.

Ad

La Blaugrana have dropped points only once this season, winning each of their last four games in the league and UEFA Champions League. With rivals Real Madrid having dropped points at Atletico Madrid on Saturday, they are looking to seize top spot on the Spanish top-flight.

Hansi Flick has opted to rotate his pack for the visit of Real Sociedad to the Monjuic, making seven alterations to his XI. The former Bayern Munich boss has named Spain international Olmo on the bench after consecutive starts for the midfielder in LaLiga.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Flick's decision to have Olmo start among the substitutes has gone down well among the Barcelona fans, leading some of them to praise the tactician on X.

A fan stated that the decision was expected after Olmo failed to perform excellently in his last appearance.

Ad

Another fan hailed Flick for deservedly benching the midfielder.

Ad

A fan justified Olmo's exclusion, claiming that he has been their worst player for the best part of 2025.

Ad

Another fan expressed optimism that their team would play better without Olmo.

Ad

Hansi Flick has named teenage star Pedro 'Dro' Fernandez in the starting XI in place of Dani Olmo, with Fermin Lopez out injured. The 17-year-old is making his full debut for the Spanish giants, having come through their famed La Masia academy. There is also a first appearance of the season for Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks, with Joan Garcia having picked up an injury last week.

Lamine Yamal returns for Barcelona against Real Sociedad

Barcelona have teenage sensation Lamine Yamal back in their squad for their league meeting with Real Sociedad. The 18-year-old forward is set to return from a groin injury, and has been named on the bench for the clash against La Real.

Ad

Hansi Flick's side have been without Yamal for their last four games, with the youngster having aggravated an injury during the international break earlier this month. The teenager won the Kopa Trophy for a second successive year during his injury-enforced absence, underlining his status as the world's best youngster.

Barcelona are without Brazil international Raphinha due to injury, and 19-year-old Swede Roony Bardghji has been named in the starting XI, as a result. The teenager starts alongside Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford in the attacking configuration for La Blaugrana.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications