"What's this world coming to?", "Not a serious country" - Fans in shock as Spain reportedly choose Alvaro Morata as new captain

Football fans have trolled Spain for reportedly picking Alvaro Morata as their new captain.

According to Diario AS (via @MadridXtra on Twitter), Morata is set to take over the armband for La Roja. The report further added that veteran full-back Dani Carvajal will be his deputy.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Dani Carvajal is Spain's new vice-captain. Alvaro Morata is the captain. Dani Carvajal is Spain's new vice-captain. Alvaro Morata is the captain. @diarioas ❗️🇪🇸 Dani Carvajal is Spain's new vice-captain. Alvaro Morata is the captain. @diarioas https://t.co/SMD6mE2sf4

This has elicited a range of reactions from fans on Twitter. Morata has constantly divided opinion as a player, especially in club football, due to his inconsistency. However, at the age of 30, he is one of the more experienced players within a largely youthful Spain set-up.

One fan tweeted:

"I mean Morata has been their best player for a while now but him as a captain? Nah man what is this world coming to"

I am not okay @SadisticMage8 @MadridXtra @diarioas I mean Morata has been their best player for a while now but him as a captain? Nah man what is this world coming to @MadridXtra @diarioas I mean Morata has been their best player for a while now but him as a captain? Nah man what is this world coming to

Another wrote:

"This is not a serious country 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

NBFC @n_bakro_ @MadridXtra @diarioas no way this bum is a captain over nacho bro such a disrespect @MadridXtra @diarioas no way this bum is a captain over nacho bro such a disrespect

Morata made his debut for Spain back in 2014 under Vicente del Bosque. The Atletico Madrid striker has since gone on to play 60 more times for La Roja, recording 30 goals and seven assists.

His goal-per-game ratio of 0.52 for his national team is notably much superior to what he has recorded over the course of his club career. Morata has netted 144 times in 448 senior club matches, averaging just 0.32 goals per game despite playing for the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea.

Spain will face Norway and Scotland in the international break

Alvaro Morata and Spain will kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign during this month's international break.

La Roja will first take on Norway at La Rosaleda in Malaga on March 25. They will then travel to Hampden Park in Glasgow to take on Scotland three days later. The three teams are joined by Cyprus and Georgia in Group A of the Euro Qualifiers.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has named a fairly strong 26-man contingent for the two matches. Here's a look at the same:-

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Raya, Robert Sanchez.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jose Gaya, Alejandro Balde, Aymeric Laporte, Inigo Martinez, Nacho Fernandez, David Garcia, Pedro Porro.

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pablo Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Dani Ceballos, Yeremy Pino.

Attackers: Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Bryan Gil, Mikel Oyarzabal, Iago Aspas, Joselu, Borja Iglesias.

Poll : 0 votes