"What's wrong with Pioli", "What a joke" - Fans slam Stefano Pioli as Cristiano Ronaldo gets subbed off in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli clash

Fans of Al-Nassr have called out manager Stefano Pioli following Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half substitution in the 3-2 league win against Al Ahli SC on Thursday (February 13). Ronaldo, who struggled to impress in attack, was replaced by Mohammed Al-Fatil in the 76th minute of the game.

In the 32nd minute, Jhon Duran opened the scoring for Al-Nassr after receiving a pass from Ayman Yahya. In the 78th minute, Ivan Toney equalized for Al Ahli after planting his header in the back of the net. Gabri Veiga provided the assist.

Two minutes later (80’), Ayman Yahya scored with a right-footed shot. In the 88th minute, Duran made it 3-1 after being set up by Marcelo Brozovic. In added time (90+8’), Sumayhan Al Nabit of Al Ahli scored from very close range, making the final scoreline 3-2.

In 76 minutes on the pitch, Ronaldo had a passing accuracy of 80% (12/15). He registered 22 touches, lost possession four times, and was successful in one out of two dribble attempts (via Sofascore).

Despite his poor attacking performance, fans criticized Pioli for substituting Ronaldo in the 76th minute of the game. One fan tweeted:

"What’s wrong with pioli?”

"Ronaldo ???? PIOLI OUT,” another added.

"WHY MAN WHY RONALDO OUT PIOLI NAHHHHH,” another wrote.

"Tv off,” a fan posted.

"Pioli can piss off what a donke* coach," another added.

"WHAT A JOKE," wrote another.

How did Al-Nassr striker Jhon Duran perform against Al Ahli SC amid Cristiano Ronaldo's poor performance?

Jhon Duran was arguably Al-Nassr’s best player on the pitch during the game. In his stint on the pitch, the former Aston Villa striker had a passing accuracy of 58% (11/19). He registered two shots on target, was fouled once, and won nine out of 17 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Duran has now scored four goals in three games since joining Al-Nassr for a reported €77 million from Aston Villa in January. He remains a key player for Al-Nassr in attack as they look to fight for the Saudi Pro League title this season.

Al-Nassr are ranked third in the Saudi Pro League standings having registered 44 points from 20 games. They are five points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in the title race.

