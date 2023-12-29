“What did you say?” - Arsenal hero Thierry Henry shocked by Premier League top four prediction from Jermain Defoe

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry expressed surprise after former Tottenham Hotspur forward Jermain Defoe claimed that Spurs would finish over the Gunners this season.

During their punditry duties for Amazon Prime on Thursday (December 29), Defoe was asked his top four predictions and his response elicited shock from Henry. When asked by the host, the Englishman said:

"City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal."

Henry responded:

"What?! What did you say? Tottenham?"

Henry's confusion was arguably justified after both North London sides had a night to forget in the Premier League.

Tottenham were comprehensively beaten 4-2 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. A brace from Joao Pedro (23', 75') and goals from Jack Hinshelwood (11') and Pervis Estupinan (63') made it 4-0 for the Seagulls. Spurs saved face with two late goals from Alejo Veliz (81') and Ben Davies (85').

Just a few minutes later, Arsenal put in one of their most disappointing performances of the season, going down 2-0 to West Ham United. Tomas Soucek (13') and Konstantinos Mavropanos (55') got on the scoresheet as the Gunners forwards had an off-night.

Mikel Arteta's side (40 points) remained in the top four following the loss. But missed an opportunity to go top of the table after Liverpool (42) had taken the spot with a win over Burnley. Meanwhile, Tottenham (36) find themselves fifth, a point off Manchester City (37) who have a game in hand over the teams around them.

Mikel Arteta praises West Ham after Arsenal slump to loss

Arteta lamented the side's poor performance.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that the side's dominance was not enough to beat West Ham United after their 2-0 loss to the Hammers. After the game, the Spaniard claimed that the Gunners needed to be more clinical with their chances.

He said (via press conference):

“I congratulate West Ham and praise my players. That’s what I can tell you. This is football. When you look at how much we generated in the game, to see the result is very disappointing. But they were better than us in both boxes. They had two shots, with the penalty three. We had 30. If we don’t score with 30 shots, then we have to do 50 or 60 to try to score. That’s the only thing.

“I can’t imagine a game where we have more touches in the box, more dominance and less situations for the opponent against a really good West Ham side. Today, though, it wasn’t enough to win the game.”

The Gunners had 30 shots, eight on target, and an xG of 2.77 on the night but were unable to find the back of the net against a resolute West Ham defense. They also registered 77 touches in the Hammers' box but to no avail.

Arsenal will look to put this result behind them as they prepare for a clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (December 31). They would hope to avoid a run of three straight games without a win in the league.