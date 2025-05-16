"What were they saying in December?" - Alejandro Balde appears to take dig at Real Madrid fans as Barcelona clinch LaLiga title

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde seemingly took a dig at Real Madrid fans after the Catalans were declared champions of LaLiga this season. La Blaugrana officially clinched their 28th league title after a 2-0 win over Espanyol on May 15.

Following their LaLiga victory, Barcelona players celebrated throughout the night. Many players shared videos from the locker room and the celebrations on the streets. In one such video, Alejandro Balde took a supposed dig at Real Madrid fans who had mocked the Catalans over their points difference in December. At the end of last year, Real Madrid were ahead of Barca by five points.

Speaking on a live video online, Alejandro Balde mocked Madridistas for taking shots at them in December. He said (via Barca Times):

"What were they saying in December? What was the points difference?"

Barcelona are currently seven points ahead of the Spanish giants in the league, with both having two games in hand. The Catalans have officially clinched the LaLiga title and also beat their bitter rivals four times this season.

Two of these victories came in the league, where Los Blancos lost 4-0 and 4-3, respectively. The Catalans also beat their rivals to two trophies this season, including the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España.

When Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal claimed Real Madrid "cannot beat them" this season

In an interview with reporters following Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, Lamine Yamal took shots at their rivals and said (via Yahoo Sports):

"Even if we concede one goal, no problem. Even if we concede two goals, it’s still no problem. This year, they (Real Madrid) simply can’t beat us. We’ve proven that!"

This is not the only time Lamine Yamal has made bold comments against Los Blancos. After the Catalans beat them 4-3 in their second LaLiga clash this season, Yamal said (via ESPN):

"It doesn't feel good when Madrid beat you. It's true we didn't beat them last year, we suffered, and this year we gave everything to turn it around. We don't have that fear of them that maybe other teams have against them. So we gave it our all."

He added:

"We feel like we're better than every other team; that's the mentality we go out with. I think that's how you have to play against them. You have to show up like you're the better team and enjoy yourself, that's it."

Lamine Yamal has been exceptional in all four Clasicos this season, contributing three goals and two assists in four games against Los Blancos. He has scored or assisted in every Clásico this season.

