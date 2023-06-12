What is the secret agreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Report reveals contents of alleged contract

A report from TV Guia has claimed there's a secret contract between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. It further claimed that the pair will share property and finances if they break up.

However, the reports about a potential breakup have been dispelled by the Al-Nassr superstar himself. In the recent launch of his water brand Ursu9, Ronaldo said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"She will always be with me and I with her, the two of us together are much stronger."

He further added:

"My family is always with me, Gio is with me in all my projects and I also support her. She is making her way and I support her 100 percent."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a happy relationship since 2016. The pair co-parent five children and two of them are Rodriguez's biological children.

Despite the player downplaying claims about a crack in their relationship, some reports have still carried on the saga.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister hit back at claims about his brother and Georgina Rodriguez

An unnamed Arab publication recently reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores has resorted to witchcraft to make her son break up with Georgina Rodriguez.

The Al-Nassr attacker's sister Katia Aveiro hasn't taken those tasteless claims very kindly. She hit back at the reports. Aveiro also claimed that justice will prevail. She said (via MARCA):

"I opened a social network and found this vomit of macabre news and the lowest thing that exists. ... This time, it will not go unpunished. Neither this garbage newspaper, nor the fountain."

Katia Aveiro added:

"We are in an era where anything goes to get likes. I hate this news, this newspaper and this content. My mother is almost 70 years old; she no longer sells health; she has already gone through a lot in this life to raise her children, and I will go to the end so that whoever had the brilliant idea to publish this, it will not stay like this, I assure you."

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is always in the headlines for the right or wrong reasons. People are often too invested in his personal life and try to spice things up in a bid to defame the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

