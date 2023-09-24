"What a shame" "Big miss" - Arsenal fans heartbroken as in-form attacker is ruled out of Tottenham clash due to injury 

Arsenal fans have reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to Leandro Trossard's absence from the starting XI against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday, September 24.

The Gunners host their arch-rivals in the Premier League in the first North London Derby of the season. However, in-form Trossard is out of the clash due to an injury.

The Belgian attacker found a way into the team after Gabriel Martinelli's injury in the 24th minute against Everton on September 17. He scored the winner as the north London side 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Trossard then started against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League group stage at the Emirates on September 20. He scored a goal and provided an assist in the game.

Hence, his absence, with Martinelli also out, could be a big blow for Arsenal. Manager Mikel Arteta has chosen to go with a front three of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Bukayo Saka against Tottenham.

David Raya keeps his place in goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko form the back four. Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Fabio Vieira start in midfield.

Gunners fans are worried about Trossard's absence in the North London Derby, as one wrote on X:

"What a shame"

Another fan tweeted:

"Big misss !"

Here are some more reactions as Trossard misses the Tottenham clash:

Trossard, 28, joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January earlier this year. He has scored four goals and provided 11 assists in 27 games for them.

Arsenal and Tottenham set to face off in a big North London Derby

The two arch-rivals have had a similar start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. They both have 13 points after four wins and one draw, but Tottenham are second and Arsenal fourth because of goal difference (8-5).

The Gunners began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before beating Crystal Palace 1-0. They then drew 2-2 against Fulham but bounced back to beat Manchester United 3-1 and Everton 1-0.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of a 4-0 hammering of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on September 20.

Tottenham, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Brentford before beating Manchester United 2-0 and Bournemouth 3-1. They were then eliminated from the EFL Cup second round by Fulham on penalties.

However, Spurs bounced back in the league to beat Burnley 5-2 and Sheffield United 2-1.

The North London Derby is arguably the first real test for both sides and a win will certainly be a big boost for either along with the bragging rights.