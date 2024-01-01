"What shocked me was how fresh he is with his approach" - Roberto Martinez on what makes Cristiano Ronaldo different from other footballers

Belgium national football team's head coach Roberto Martinez lauded 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the veteran forward was still capable of playing in the Champions League.

Citing what makes Ronaldo different from other footballers, Martinez told The Times (via GOAL):

“Cristiano, first and foremost, is happy. What shocked me was how fresh he is with his approach in football: someone of 38 comes to training and wants to win every exercise, win every race and is the last one leaving.”

Martinez also spoke about how Ronaldo is an experienced finisher who can deliver in Champions League football:

“Totally. He’s incredible with his capacity to really reinvent himself. This is not the player we saw in the first spell at Manchester United, he’s not a wide player. Now he’s a finisher, someone that understands quality of movement in the box, and is an incredible threat. And experienced.”

Martinez also praised Ronaldo's attitude of helping youngsters in the national camp:

“He always tries to give young players a lot of help. Nobody can help a young player better than a team-mate that’s got more than 200 games for the national team."

He added:

"I think the young players are in awe of Cristiano but when they start working with him it’s respect and then it’s just very competitive. The generation of Cristiano and Pepe, 40, set the standards of how the work should be should be done for a young player. It’s gold.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 54 goals in 2023

After leaving Manchester United by mutual consent in December 2022, Ronaldo began a fresh chapter with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. He had a memorable year, registering 54 goals with club and country, finishing as the highest scorer for the last calendar year.

Ronaldo celebrated his achievement by taking to Instagram, with the caption:

"54 – I'll say when it's finished! Thanks, team!"

He hit 44 goals for Al Nassr with the other 10 coming for Portugal in a total of 59 games in 2023.