"What a signing" - Alan Smith lauds Arsenal superstar who he believes has doubled in value this season 

Former Arsenal player Alan Smith has heaped praise on midfielder Martin Odegaard. He lauded the Norwegian's performances this season and stated that he has doubled his value.

The Gunners beat Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, May 8. Speaking after the match on Sky Sports, Smith said (via Football London):

"What a signing he was! £30 million. They could double the money easily now for Odegaard."

Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on loan in January 2021 for the rest of the season. The move was made permanent in the summer of 2021 and has reaped dividends for Mikel Arteta's squad.

Odegaard has scored six goals and made five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions this season. However, stats barely do justice to his potential, with the strikers in front of him failing miserably this season. This is evident from his expected assists (xA) being 6.4 in the Premier League this season.

The Norwegian has also been made captain recently, with Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney out due to injuries. His performances have helped the Gunners leap into pole position for fourth place in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal are currently fourth, four points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The two are set to face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12 before going into their remaining two matches of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's prediction about Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard from 2015

Odegaard joined Real Madrid in 2015 from Norwegian club Stromsgodset. He made 62 appearances for Castilla and 11 appearances for the senior team during his time with Los Blancos.

In 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked by BT Sport to name five players he thought had the potential to have great careers in the future. He said (via Football London):

"You see many players with potential. I will mention Martin Odegaard of Madrid for example, at 16 he's still young but you can see he's a very good player. He's a great player, I think he's a young boy, he can still grow. He has a good future ahead. We must give him time to learn, to take his best decisions. But I see a lot of potential in the player, he has got a good left foot."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No Premier League player has created more chances than Martin Odegaard since November No Premier League player has created more chances than Martin Odegaard since November 🔥 https://t.co/0tQ6xuc51s

With Odegaard already impressing in his first full season with Arsenal, Ronaldo's prediction seems to be on the path of coming true.

Edited by Prem Deshpande