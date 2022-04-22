“What a signing he would be” – Julien Laurens reacts to Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard scouting ‘fantastic player’ 

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara would be a fantastic signing for Aston Villa, according to French journalist Julien Laurens.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard, along with chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Johan Lange, were in attendance at the Stade Velodrome. They watched Kamara as his side beat Nantes 3-2 in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has had an impressive season for the French club. Villa are among a number of European clubs interested in him, as his contract expires this summer.

Laurens praised the former French U21 star on Twitter and posted after full-time:

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien RMC reveal that Steven Gerrard was at Marseille - Nantes at the Stade Velodrome tonight to watch Boubacar Kamara. He is out of contract in the summer. What a signing he would be for Aston Villa. Fantastic player. @RMCsport RMC reveal that Steven Gerrard was at Marseille - Nantes at the Stade Velodrome tonight to watch Boubacar Kamara. He is out of contract in the summer. What a signing he would be for Aston Villa. Fantastic player. @RMCsport

Kamara has played 41 times for the Phocaens this season, starting 80% of all his side's top-flight games this season. As part of a three-man midfield, the youngster completed 105 of the 112 passes he attempted in the encounter, as well winning six of his nine duels (according to SofaScore), and even winning a penalty.

Aston Villa are now allowed to approach Kamara as his contract expires in the summer. It would undoubtedly represent a shrewd piece of business if they could lure the promising midfielder to the Premier League on a free transfer.

If Kamara does move to the former European champions, he will follow in the footsteps of fellow French midfielder Morgan Sanson. He left Marseille for Villa Park in January 2021.

𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗼 @AVFCStatto



94% passing accuracy

1 shot blocked

100% successful dribbles

100% accurate crosses

100% tackles won

1 interception

4 ball recoveries

100% aerial duels won

0.23xA

0.08xG







#avfc | #utv | #vtid Boubacar Kamara tonight for Marseille:94% passing accuracy1 shot blocked100% successful dribbles100% accurate crosses100% tackles won1 interception4 ball recoveries100% aerial duels won0.23xA0.08xG Boubacar Kamara tonight for Marseille:94% passing accuracy1 shot blocked100% successful dribbles100% accurate crosses100% tackles won1 interception4 ball recoveries100% aerial duels won0.23xA0.08xG👀👀#avfc | #utv | #vtid https://t.co/WanjzTWQbU

Aston Villa desperate to sign holding midfielder

The Villans have slid down the league table at an alarming rate following four straight defeats. The search has already begun to find Gerrard some new players.

The priority appears to be a holding midfielder. Marvelous Nakamba is still recovering from a long-term injury and Douglas Luiz has publicly stated that he does not want to play as a six.

The Mail reports that Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is a prime target. However, it will be difficult and expensive to prise the England midfielder away from his boyhood club, especially if the Yorkshire side avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Gerrard was also at the King Power Stadium for Leicester's Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven. Aston Villa face the Foxes in their next match, but it was an opportunity for the former England captain to see PSV's holding midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The Liverpool legend also recently admitted that his current club had a January offer turned down for Brighton's Yves Bissouma.

AVFC - The Religion 🦁 @AVFCTheReligion Aston Villa have emerged as frontrunners to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer and are ready to pay a £60 million transfer fee, plus an enormous salary, to prise the England midfielder away from Leeds United. (The Times) Aston Villa have emerged as frontrunners to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer and are ready to pay a £60 million transfer fee, plus an enormous salary, to prise the England midfielder away from Leeds United. (The Times)

Edited by Puranjay Dixit