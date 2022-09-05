"What a signing he has been!" - Alan Shearer wowed by Manchester United star's 'masterclass' against Arsenal 

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has lauded Christian Eriksen following the Dane's incredible performance in Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal on September 5.

Eriksen was instrumental in United's win, playing a key role in all three of the Red Devils' goals against the Gunners.

Shearer was picking his Premier League team of the week when he lauded the Danish midfielder, claiming him to be a brilliant signing.

He told the Premier League's official website:

“Produced a passing masterclass. What a signing he has been!”

Manchester United signed Eriksen as a free agent following his brief spell with Brentford.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford and has had no problem bedding into Erik ten Hag's team.

He has become a key member of Ten Hag's side with the Dutch tactician reluctant to substitute in all of his six appearances thus far.

The United boss was full of praise for Eriksen following the 3-1 win over Arsenal, (via Manchester Evening News):

“He can make a game for you, make the switch of play, he sees a pass between the lines, make the final pass and go back into attack to score a goal. He can improve his defence, when he plays like today one small mistake, we’ll give him that, he played a magnificent game.”

Manchester United have found their missing midfield piece

Eriksen has slotted in perfectly to Ten Hag's system

Who needs to unlock Paul Pogba?

For years, Manchester United fans have been crying out for a new midfield.

Michael Carrick is perhaps the last talent to sit in the middle of the park and was such an accomplished passer whilst defensively comfortable.

United did possess Pogba, who became a polarizing figure during his time at the club.

Injury issues affected his progress alongside a perceived lack of contribution. Many argued that the Frenchman needed to be unlocked.

The consensus was that that would be through a defensive midfield signing but none arrived and Pogba would return to Juventus this past summer.

Eriksen came in as a replacement and has become a fan favorite in no time. Sitting alongside Scott McTominay, who Pogba spent time with, the Dane is flourishing.

Given Manchester United chased Frenkie de Jong throughout the summer, they had already found their missing piece in Eriksen.

His experience of Premier League football with Brentford and Spurs is hugely beneficial along with his knowledge of Ten Hag's style.

The midfielder spent time with Ten Hag at Ajax during his rehabilitation from the heart scare he encountered at the European Championships last summer.

Whether the Red Devils have a successful season may rest on Eriksen's campaign.

