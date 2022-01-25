"What a signing he's been" - Martin Keown names Liverpool attacker as his 'star of the show' so far in the Premier League

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown said Diogo Jota has been the star so far in the Premier League with his impressive displays for Liverpool. Jota had a solid debut season with Liverpool in the 2020-21 campaign despite being hampered by a knee injury.

The Portuguese ace has upped his game even more in the current campaign, netting ten goals in 21 appearances so far in the Premier League.

Only Mohamed Salah has scored more Premier League goals than Jota so far this season. The former Wolves attacker has acclimatized to life well under Jurgen Klopp and has replaced Roberto Firmino as the preferred choice in attack.

When Keown was asked about the star of the show before the winter break, he told Daily Mail:

“I'm going for Diogo Jota. What a signing he's turned out to be and we all appreciate that now. Liverpool's mid-season capitulation last season coincided with his knee injury. But now he's back and everyone can see why Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign him, even if it did look like he had an unbreakable front three.”

Jota will be a key player in the second half of the season for Liverpool

Diogo Jota’s form helped the Reds negotiate a tough few weeks without attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The two have been away on international duty.

Although Jota has scored just twice in the last six games across all competitions, his relentless work-rate and link-up play have helped Jurgen Klopp's men overcome a busy fixture list.

The Reds played four times in just 10 days, and Jota started in all the games. The 25-year-old is one of the fittest players in the squad, and looked lively across all four games.

Salah and Mane are set to return after the winter break in February, and that will considerably boost Liverpool’s silverware hopes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still active in all competitions, and are one win away from lifting the Carabao Cup.

The Reds managed to cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table right before the winter break. They will hope to build on that when the league resumes in February.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava