“What a signing” – Jose Enrique reacts as Premier League rivals close in on 25-year-old star "perfect" for Liverpool

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique believes Tottenham Hotspur-bound midfielder Yves Bissouma would have been a “perfect” addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

As per the Times (via Caught Offside) Antonio Conte’s Spurs are closing in on Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Bissouma. The Seagulls have reportedly accepted a £25 million transfer fee for the midfielder, who will undergo a medical in the coming days.

The report also claimed that the 25-year-old is unlikely to have any problems agreeing to personal terms with Tottenham.

Enrique has reacted to the transfer news on Twitter, claiming that Bissouma would have been a worthy addition to the Liverpool squad. He tweeted:

“If this is true what a signing for Tottenham. For me for the money we are talking about I believe it will be perfect for us.”

Bissouma has established himself as a sought-after midfielder in the Premier League. He is excellent at pressing his opponents, is a great reader of the game, knows how to intercept threatening balls, and is not afraid to venture forward as well.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Bissouma featured in 28 games across competitions for the Seagulls, recording two goals and two assists.

Liverpool need a creative player in the middle of the park

The Merseyside giants have a brilliant attack and a world-class defense, but their midfield is still not up there with the very best teams in the world.

Their primary rivals Manchester City have the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in their ranks, players who regularly conjure something out of nothing. They make sure that the Cityiens keep on firing even when their attack is having a sub-par day.

With Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson on the team, they have plenty of players who can put a shift in. What they need is a creative player, one who can breach the opposition lines and create clear-cut chances for the forwards.

Thiago Alcantara is currently the only Liverpool player who fits the mold, but the Spaniard has a hard time keeping himself fit.

Unless the Reds find a way to solve this particular problem soon, they could have a hard time fighting on all fronts in the 2022-23 season.

