"What a signing he will be for us"- Former Reds player Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign Arsenal attacker

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique believes the Reds must sign Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka.

The England international has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season. Liverpool and Manchester City are believed to be considering a move for him this summer.

Saka has arguably been Arsenal's talisman this season. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 28 Premier League appearances for the club.

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals and provided one assist in his last eleven league games. His performances have helped propel the Gunners to fourth place in the league standings.

Enrique believes Saka would be the ideal signing for his former club. The Reds have been rebuilding their squad during the last couple of transfer windows, signing the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz.

Enrique urged Liverpool to sign the Arsenal man as he could be a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. He said on his Instagram story (via HITC):

"For me, what a signing he will be for us. Someone that we need to play in that right-wing with Salah."

Despite Enrique's desire to see Saka play alongside Salah on the right wing at Anfield, the youngster is likely viewed as a long-term replacement for the Egyptian.

Salah's contract with Liverpool is set to expire in 2023. He has so far declined the opportunity to extend his deal with the club.

The Merseyside giants could, therefore, opt to sell the forward this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal unlikely to entertain offers for Liverpool and Manchester City target Bukayo Saka

Along with Emile Smith Rowe, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka is seen as the future of Arsenal.

The young winger is one of the most talented players in the Gunners squad. He is seen as a player around whom the club can build a team that will challenge for silverware in the near future.

Arsenal will, therefore, be keen to keep hold of him this summer. The north London club must, however, finish in the top four this season to keep him at the Emirates.

Reports suggest Saka is keen to play for a club that will give him the opportunity to play Champions League football and challenge for silverware.

Despite their FA Cup and Carabao Cup exits this season, Arsenal currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League and are favorites to qualify for next season's Champions League.

