“What a skill that is!” – Gary Neville left stunned as Liverpool star outsmarts Chelsea counterpart with eye-catching move during Carabao Cup final

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has lauded Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for his skill during Sunday's Carabao Cup final match against Chelsea.

Liverpool ran out 11-10 winners in the tie, with Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blazing his penalty decisively over the bar.

But it was another part of Sunday's pulsating final that caught Neville's eye.

Salah was quiet in the match by his usual standards. But that didn't stop him from spinning Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso inside out during a move and Neville picked up on it.

Neville said on commentary for Sky Sports (via HITC):

“Salah just rolls his foot on it. What a skill that is! You think he has lost it, but he keeps control of it as he rolls it back with his studs and pushes it forwards.”

It wasn't the first time Salah had gotten the better of Alonso. During his days as a Chelsea player, the Egyptian pulled off a delightful nutmeg on Alonso. The early signs were there for the player the 29-year-old would become.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_



Close those legs



@Mo_Ragab09 The last time Mo Salah faced Marcos Alonso in the Premier LeagueClose those legs@Mo_Ragab09 The last time Mo Salah faced Marcos Alonso in the Premier League 🔥Close those legs 😂🎬 @Mo_Ragab09 https://t.co/K2SkYldlyN

The Chelsea manager at the time, Jose Mourinho, must not have seen the signs.

Salah helped his side win the penalty shootout on Sunday, calmly slotting his penalty past Kepa and sending the Spaniard the wrong way.

Following the win over Chelsea is Liverpool's Salah becoming the greatest player in Premier League history?

Salah continues to set records.

Salah moved to Anfield in 2017 from AS Roma for £37.8 million. Very few could have envisioned the dominance the Egypt international would have in the Premier League.

In his first season, he tore past Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals scored in a Premier League season. Salah scored 32 goals in his debut season, with many soon realizing the magnitude of the player manager Jurgen Klopp had picked up.

During that same season, the forward won the Player of the month award three times, breaking yet another record.

Many deem Thierry Henry as the Premier League's greatest ever player and with good reason. Henry was a trail-blazer for forwards in the EPL. The way he pegged defenders back, his speed and guile on the ball were simply sensational.

His record of 175 goals in 258 places him sixth on the all-time list and Salah is catching up. The Egyptian has scored 116 goals in 182 league appearances so far.

hnilsson @hnilsson45 @RitsonLFC @fcDavee You clearly have never seen Henry play if you think Salah is better than him @RitsonLFC @fcDavee You clearly have never seen Henry play if you think Salah is better than him😭 https://t.co/nwpvYScj8I

Salah scored for 10 consecutive games in a row earlier this season, becoming the first Liverpool player in their 129-year history to do so. He is fast opening fans up to the possibility we could be seeing a new Premier League king.

Edited by Aditya Singh