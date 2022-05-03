“What a special feeling” – Raphael Varane reacts to scoring first ever goal for Manchester United

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane scored his first-ever goal for the Red Devils in their 3-0 victory over Brentford on May 2.

The French centre-back reacted quickly to Alex Telles' inswinging corner to score a deflected effort to confirm United's victory over the Bees.

The defender hadn't scored for United prior to the goal on Monday night but his goal was befitting of an assured performance at the back.

Varane has reacted to his first-ever striker for the Red Devils, posting on Instagram (via MEN):

"Yesss. What a special feeling to score my first goal for this amazing club at Old Trafford!!"

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL RAPHAEL VARANE SCORES HIS FIRST EVER MAN UTD GOAL RAPHAEL VARANE SCORES HIS FIRST EVER MAN UTD GOAL 💯 https://t.co/PRI3lLyzWJ

Manchester United are looking to end what has been a difficult season on a high

An Old Trafford revolution beckons this summer

Manchester United have exited all cup competitions and seem unlikely to finish in the top four, having played two more games than Arsenal who currently occupy the fourth-spot.

They trail the Gunners by five points and would need somewhat of a miracle for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who sit in fifth to lose all their games.

One thing that the sorry season has done for the Red Devils is bring to light the need to undergo a rebuild.

The rebuild will be overseen by incoming manager Erik ten Hag, who will take over from current interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

A number of departures and arrivals are anticipated at Old Trafford but Raphael Varane can be assured that he will likely be one of the first names on Ten Hag's teamsheet.

The 29-year-old has impressed when called upon this season and if he can shake off injury issues that have impacted his debut campaign, he may flourish under Ten Hag.

He could be joined by a new partner at the center of United's defense with questions being asked over Harry Maguire.

The Manchester United captain has been made somewhat of a scapegoat for his side's sorry season but his poor performances have led to constant criticism.

Although Victor Lindelof was assured next to Varane and impressed against Brentford, Rangnick reportedly has reservations over the Swede's decision-making (per Mirror).

Ajax's Jurrien Timber and Villarreal's Pau Torres are seemingly in United's sights.

Erik ten Hag will know all about Timber as he currently manages him at Ajax in the Eredivisie whilst Torres has excelled for Unai Emery's side in both La Liga and Europe this season.

According to Rudy Galetti, both players are on Manchester United's wishlist as they look to sort out their defensive vulnerabilities.

