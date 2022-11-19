“What a story it would be” – Alan Shearer predicts who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Former England striker Alan Shearer has backed Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Shearer claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain man is the greatest player ever, and winning the World Cup trophy will seal the debate as well.

Argentina go into the Qatar tournament in impeccable form, as they are on a 36-match unbeaten run across competitions. They recently beat UAE 5-0 in their warm-up game on November 16.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk UAE 0-5 Argentina



36 games unbeaten



Great warm-up game before the big event! FT:UAE 0-5 Argentina36 games unbeatenGreat warm-up game before the big event! FT: 🇦🇪 UAE 0-5 Argentina 🇦🇷36 games unbeatenGreat warm-up game before the big event! https://t.co/21y6sEsIeW

Shearer believes winning Messi and Co. can certainly lift the trophy after the final on December 18, as he told BBC Sport:

"Argentina. It will be a great way for Lionel Messi, the best player in the world, to go out. It could be a defining moment for him - he has probably been the greatest player we have ever seen, but the thing that is always chucked at him when comparisons are made between him and Diego Maradona is that he has never won the World Cup."

He added:

"If he was to win this one, that would pretty much be the end of that debate - and what a story it would be."

This will perhaps be Messi's last appearance as a player at the FIFA World Cup, as he is 35 now. He led La Albiceleste to the final in the 2014 edition but lost out to Germany.

Argentina will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign by facing Saudi Arabia on November 22 in Group C. They will then face Mexico on November 26 and Poland on November 30.

Rio Ferdinand backs Brazil to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Also speaking on BBC Sport, former England defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Argentina's rivals Brazil to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

He said:

"Brazil have got depth in their squad and experience too - as in, all the way through the spine of their team is experience of winning things."

Le Selecao have also been in good touch coming into the FIFA World Cup and have a star-studded squad. The likes of Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Richarlison, Casemiro, and Gabriel Jesus will look to help their side to victory.

Brazil have been clubbed in Group G and will face Serbia on November 24. They will then face Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon on December 2.

Poll : 0 votes