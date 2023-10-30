What is the Super Ballon d’Or? Reports suggest Lionel Messi could become only second player in history to win iconic award

Reports have claimed that Lionel Messi could become the second recipient of the prestigious Super Ballon d'Or award. According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the Argentine superstar could be in line to receive the rare award presented by France Football.

The Super Ballon d'Or is presented to players with exceptional performances over the last 30 years. To date, the only winner is Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano. He won it in the year 1989 after a remarkable run of consistent success with Los Blancos.

Since then, France Football have not nominated any player for the award. di Marzio's report claims that it is reserved for only European players, with di Stefano, an Argentinian, winning it as he held a Spanish passport. Thus, Messi could be out of the running to win it.

The 36-year-old is in line to receive his record eighth Ballon d'Or in a gala in Paris today (October 30). While many stars like Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe have staked their claims, it is the Argentine looking likely to win it.

"Unacceptable" - When Cristiano Ronaldo called out writer on Ballon d'Or comparison claims with Lionel Messi

Ronaldo hit back at the writer in 2021.

Football writer Pascal Ferre was once at the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2021, serving as the editor-in-chief for France Football, Ferre claimed that the Portuguese superstar's only intention was to win more Ballons d'Or than Lionel Messi.

Speaking to the New York Times, Ferre said:

“Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballons d’Or than Messi. And I know that because he has told me.”

The Al-Nassr striker, who played for Manchester United back then, rubbished these claims. He called Ferre a 'liar' and criticized him for being disrespectful.

In a statement on Instagram, Ronaldo said:

"Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or."

Lionel Messi lifted his seventh Ballon d'Or in 2021, beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho. Ronaldo, meanwhile, finished sixth in the rankings that year.

Messi has won the prestigious award seven times compared to Ronaldo's five. The Argentine superstar is in line to receive his eighth tonight in a ceremony held in Paris.