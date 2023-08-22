“What a surprise” “Who is this?” - Manchester United fans shocked as 25-year-old undergoes medical ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United could reportedly be set to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks as they are overseeing provisional checks for Altay Bayindir.

According to the Athletic, Erik ten Hag's side are conducting medical tests on Bayindir before considering a move for the Fenerbahce shot-stopper. They are said to have tracked the 25-year-old for quite some time but want to get an understanding of a back problem he has sustained.

These provisional checks are taking place in Greece and Manchester United would be looking at paying around £5 million should Bayindir be given the all clear. However, should there be any hiccups in the medical tests then they will likely turn their attention elsewhere.

Bayindir made 40 appearances across competitions for Fenerbahce last season, keeping 14 clean sheets. He won the Turkish Cup and did so as captain of Sarı Kanaryalar. He has also earned five international caps for Turkey and his stock has grown back in his homeland.

His former manager Jorge Jesus lauded him back in January as speculation grew over his future. He said that the Turkish Super Lig side would be expecting a good fee for Bayindir due to his talent (via Daily Sabah):

"Altay is a talented goalkeeper, equipped with the skills and capacity to protect the goal of some of the biggest teams in Europe. I am convinced that when he ultimately moves on, he will bring a substantial return to Fenerbahçe."

Despite this, Manchester United look to be getting the Turkey international on the cheap despite there being four years left on his contract. If his medical checks come back positive he could be set to be Andre Onana's competition at Old Trafford.

The Athletic add that any swoop for Bayindir depends on the future of Dean Henderson. The English shot-stopper is holding talks with Crystal Palace.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana blames defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on poor finishing

Andre Onana put United's attackers on blast.

Andre Onana suffered his first defeat as a Manchester United goalkeeper when his side lost 2-0 to Tottenham last Saturday (August 19). Pape Sarr's strike and Lisandro Martinez's own goal meant Ten Hag's side left north London in disappointment.

It was a worrying showing from the Red Devils but mostly due to the lack of firepower up top. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho went missing.

Onana pointed the finger firmly at United's attackers for their lack of potency in front of goal. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We started the game well and we created chances. Unfortunately, we didn't score and obviously that was a key point. If we had scored in the first half we would have got something, for sure."

The Cameroonian continued to blame Manchester United's poor finishing. They conjured up 22 shots, with six on target in a wasteful showing:

"Football is about scoring goals, especially when you play against a good opponent. We had some good chances and we didn't score. We have to keep calm, keep working and I think we will be OK."

Ten Hag's men have been without their new £72 million center-forward as Rasmus Hojlund has missed their two opening games with an injury. Red Devils fans will be praying the Dane is back soon with a trip to Arsenal on the horizon.