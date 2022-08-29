"What are you talking about?" - Rio Ferdinand plays down hype surrounding 'unreal' Arsenal star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has told Arsenal fans to simmer down the hype over their new signing Gabriel Jesus, who is flourishing at the start of the season.

Jesus has been in red-hot form for the Gunners since arriving from Manchester City for £46.98 million.

The Brazilian has scored two goals and created three assists in his four appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

He has adapted to life at the Emirates Stadium in quick fashion with many Arsenal fans touting him as the signing of the season.

However, Ferdinand has warned fans to hold fire over potentially overhyping the striker.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“I think that Jesus’s impact has been unreal, and I think that he has been a fantastic signing, an absolute major signing for Arsenal, but please don’t go overboard like all Arsenal fans do."

The six-time Premier League winner compared Jesus' start to the campaign to that of Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland.

The man who Jesus made way for has taken to Premier League football with ease and managed an astonishing second-half hat-trick against Newcastle United on the weekend.

Ferdinand said:

“When you have got Haaland banging in a hat-trick at the weekend and you are going, ‘Oh, Jesus is overshadowing him still’, what are you talking about?”

Arsenal are shining under Arteta this season

The Gunners are firing on all cylinders

The Gunners are looking like a potential contender to do battle with Manchester City for the title this season, although it is early doors.

Arteta's side currently sit top of the table having won all four of their opening fixtures.

A huge part of their side's impressive start to the campaign is down to Jesus' arrival, with the north London outfit finally boasting a real threat up top.

This time last season, Arteta's men were dwindling down the bottom half of the table, having kicked off the campaign with three defeats and a win.

It shows the impact Arteta's signings are having on the side, with Jesus being joined by his former City teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal.

The Ukrankian is having an influence with consistent performances at left-back for the Gunners.

ً @SmartUnitedFan Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko since joining Arsenal Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko since joining Arsenal https://t.co/PKhGPfEZ3S

Fabio Vieira joined from FC Porto but he faces the huge task of displacing Martin Odegaard in the side given the latter's phenomenal form.

The Norweigan is leading by example, having been given the captain's armband on a permanent basis and was instrumental in the side's 2-1 comeback win over Fulham last weekend.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett