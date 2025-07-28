  • home icon
  • Football
  • “What a team”, “Massive” - Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and David Seaman react to England women’s team winning back-to-back Euros

“What a team”, “Massive” - Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and David Seaman react to England women’s team winning back-to-back Euros

By Bhargav
Modified Jul 28, 2025 06:11 GMT
Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, David Seaman (left top to bottom; right: England women
Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, David Seaman (left top to bottom; right: England women's team) - all pics GETTY

England men's national men's team legends Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and David Seaman reacted as their women counterparts beat Spain on penalties on Sunday (July 27) to win back-to-back European Championships.

Ad

The Three Lionesses had to do it the hard way, though, at St. Jakob Park, Basel, as Spain led at half-time, thanks to Mariona Caldente's 25th-minute opener. However, the defending champions hit back through Alessia Russo just before the hour mark, converting a cross from substitute Chloe Kelly.

With no more goals in the remainder of the contest, penalties ensued. In a dramatic shootout, after Spain had missed three straight spot-kicks, Kelly - who scored the winner in their 2022 final win - made no mistake to seal a 3-1 shootout win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It made Sarina Weigman's team the first to win a single-legged Euro final after being behind at the break. Rooney reacted with three clapping emojis to the Lionesses' post of bringing it 'home'.

Ad

Ferdinand wrote:

"They've done it again. Back to back! Massive" followed by a few emojis.
Ad

Former Three Lions goalkeeper Seaman wrote:

"What a win, what a team, what a night!!!"
Ad

With the win, The Three Lionesses joined Germany (eight) and Norway (two) as the only teams to triumph in multiple Women's Euros.

England the comeback queens of Women's Euro 2025

England women&#039;s national team coach Sarina Weigman
England women's national team coach Sarina Weigman

England proved to be the true comeback queens of the Women's Euro 2025, leading for less than five minutes combined during the knockouts. Having opened their title defence with a 2-0 defeat to France, Sarina Weigman's side recovered from 2-0 down to beat Sweden on penalties (3-2) in the quarter-final.

Ad

They then flirted with defeat against Italy in the semi-finals before Michelle Agmeyang's 96th-minute equaliser forced extra time. There, with penalties looming, Chloe Kelly netted a 119th-minute winner to seal her team's berth in back-to-back finals.

Against Spain - who had beaten Weigman's side in the 2023 World Cup final - The Lionesses once again made a slow start as they trailed at the break. However, they dug deep, with Kelly once again coming to her side's rescue, providing the assist for the equaliser before netting the winning penalty in the shootout.

About the author
Bhargav

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications