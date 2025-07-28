“What a team”, “Massive” - Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and David Seaman react to England women’s team winning back-to-back Euros

England men's national men's team legends Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and David Seaman reacted as their women counterparts beat Spain on penalties on Sunday (July 27) to win back-to-back European Championships.The Three Lionesses had to do it the hard way, though, at St. Jakob Park, Basel, as Spain led at half-time, thanks to Mariona Caldente's 25th-minute opener. However, the defending champions hit back through Alessia Russo just before the hour mark, converting a cross from substitute Chloe Kelly.With no more goals in the remainder of the contest, penalties ensued. In a dramatic shootout, after Spain had missed three straight spot-kicks, Kelly - who scored the winner in their 2022 final win - made no mistake to seal a 3-1 shootout win. It made Sarina Weigman's team the first to win a single-legged Euro final after being behind at the break. Rooney reacted with three clapping emojis to the Lionesses' post of bringing it 'home'.Ferdinand wrote:&quot;They've done it again. Back to back! Massive&quot; followed by a few emojis.Former Three Lions goalkeeper Seaman wrote:&quot;What a win, what a team, what a night!!!&quot;With the win, The Three Lionesses joined Germany (eight) and Norway (two) as the only teams to triumph in multiple Women's Euros.England the comeback queens of Women's Euro 2025England women's national team coach Sarina WeigmanEngland proved to be the true comeback queens of the Women's Euro 2025, leading for less than five minutes combined during the knockouts. Having opened their title defence with a 2-0 defeat to France, Sarina Weigman's side recovered from 2-0 down to beat Sweden on penalties (3-2) in the quarter-final.They then flirted with defeat against Italy in the semi-finals before Michelle Agmeyang's 96th-minute equaliser forced extra time. There, with penalties looming, Chloe Kelly netted a 119th-minute winner to seal her team's berth in back-to-back finals.Against Spain - who had beaten Weigman's side in the 2023 World Cup final - The Lionesses once again made a slow start as they trailed at the break. However, they dug deep, with Kelly once again coming to her side's rescue, providing the assist for the equaliser before netting the winning penalty in the shootout.