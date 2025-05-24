"What you think is wrong" - Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified May 24, 2025 05:27 GMT
Presentation of J&uuml;rgen Klopp As Head Of Global Soccer Red Bull - Source: Getty
Presentation of Jürgen Klopp As Head Of Global Soccer Red Bull - Source: Getty

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has expressed his displeasure at the behaviour of the club's fans towards Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks. The right-back has announced that he will be leaving the Reds once his contract expires at the end of the season, leading to widespread criticism from Reds faithful.

Ad

German tactician Klopp, who handed Alexander-Arnold his professional debut, spoke at a fundraising event for the LFC Foundation. He revealed that he turned off his television set in disappointment after hearing boos being aimed at the 26-year-old at Anfield.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't want to tell anyone what they should think or have to think, but I can tell you what I think is wrong. I don't tell you you should not be disappointed, you should not be angry, I tell you don't forget [what he's done for this club]. This club doesn't forget.
"I watched the game when he came on and I heard the booing. I am old so I thought it might be my hearing, so I switched up the volume and the booing again. I needed another 10 seconds to realise and I switched the TV off. I honestly couldn't have been more disappointed in this moment. This is not us, 100% not us.
Ad
"Every day he gave absolutely everything for this badge. Now he decided after 20 years he decided he wanted to go somewhere else. If somebody should be angry about this it's the owners but they are not."

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool as a six-year-old in 2004 before going on to make 353 senior appearances for the club, captaining them on occasion. The England international appears set to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, ending his 20-year spell at his boyhood club.

Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave the Reds in a video released to inform the fans earlier this month. He was booed in his next game at Anfield after his second half introduction in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal. Arne Slot has hinted that the right-back will not feature in their final league game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, possibly denying him a chance to say goodbye to the fans.

Ad

Liverpool close in on second Bayer Leverkusen star: Reports

Liverpool are closing in on a sensational deal to sign midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, as per reports. The Reds have already agreed to sign Jeremie Frimpong from the Bundesliga outfit and are set to sign a second player from them.

Ad

Florian Wirtz has informed Bayer Leverkusen and former leading suitors Bayern Munich of his desire to join Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist has also revealed that an agreement on personal terms is already in place between the 22-year-old and the Reds.

Bayer Leverkusen value Wirtz at €150 million and have already commenced club-to-club talks over a move for the youngster to Anfield. He will become the most expensive player in the history of the Reds and also the most expensive player in German football history, if he moves.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications