"What you think is wrong" - Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool fans for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has expressed his displeasure at the behaviour of the club's fans towards Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks. The right-back has announced that he will be leaving the Reds once his contract expires at the end of the season, leading to widespread criticism from Reds faithful.

German tactician Klopp, who handed Alexander-Arnold his professional debut, spoke at a fundraising event for the LFC Foundation. He revealed that he turned off his television set in disappointment after hearing boos being aimed at the 26-year-old at Anfield.

"I don't want to tell anyone what they should think or have to think, but I can tell you what I think is wrong. I don't tell you you should not be disappointed, you should not be angry, I tell you don't forget [what he's done for this club]. This club doesn't forget.

"I watched the game when he came on and I heard the booing. I am old so I thought it might be my hearing, so I switched up the volume and the booing again. I needed another 10 seconds to realise and I switched the TV off. I honestly couldn't have been more disappointed in this moment. This is not us, 100% not us.

"Every day he gave absolutely everything for this badge. Now he decided after 20 years he decided he wanted to go somewhere else. If somebody should be angry about this it's the owners but they are not."

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool as a six-year-old in 2004 before going on to make 353 senior appearances for the club, captaining them on occasion. The England international appears set to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, ending his 20-year spell at his boyhood club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave the Reds in a video released to inform the fans earlier this month. He was booed in his next game at Anfield after his second half introduction in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal. Arne Slot has hinted that the right-back will not feature in their final league game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, possibly denying him a chance to say goodbye to the fans.

Liverpool close in on second Bayer Leverkusen star: Reports

Liverpool are closing in on a sensational deal to sign midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, as per reports. The Reds have already agreed to sign Jeremie Frimpong from the Bundesliga outfit and are set to sign a second player from them.

Florian Wirtz has informed Bayer Leverkusen and former leading suitors Bayern Munich of his desire to join Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist has also revealed that an agreement on personal terms is already in place between the 22-year-old and the Reds.

Bayer Leverkusen value Wirtz at €150 million and have already commenced club-to-club talks over a move for the youngster to Anfield. He will become the most expensive player in the history of the Reds and also the most expensive player in German football history, if he moves.

