What is Threads? Meta's new app to rival Elon Musk's Twitter goes viral as footballers Richarlison, Alex Morgan, and more sign up

Richarlison and Alex Morgan are among the footballers who have joined Meta's new social media platform, Threads, which rivals Elon Musk's Twitter. Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, launched Threads on July 5, 2023.

The platform is already available in 100 countries. It has already reached 10 million users. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expecting it to grow to 1 billion users.

There are uncanny similarities between Twitter and threads. Users have recently complained about having difficulties using Twitter after Elon Musk imposed a ban on the number of tweets users can see in a day.

Threads can be a great rival to Twitter. The character limit per post on the platform is up to 500. Single photos, carousels, and videos can be posted on the platform as well. The platform is basically text-based and is expected to grow rapidly over the coming months.

While not many footballers are on it yet, household names like Richarlison and Alex Morgan of the USWNT have joined it so far. Apart from that, celebrities like Shakira, Gordon Ramsay, and more have also joined Threads.

When Elon Musk said he would buy Manchester United

Elon Musk lives in a virtual reality of his own. He is a superhero with endless resources and money, as it may seem on occasion. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Musk can make outlandish claims as well.

On one occasion, Musk tweeted that he would be buying Premier League giants Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazers, hadn't put the club up for sale.

However, Musk tweeted on August 17, 2022:

"Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Musk, however, wasn't among the potential buyers when United actually went up for sale. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and a Qatari contingent led by Sheikh Jassim led the charge. Qatar looks like the favorite to take over at the moment.

