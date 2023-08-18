“What he has told me is to stand still more” – Inter Miami star David Ruiz opens up on Lionel Messi advice

Inter Miami midfielder David Ruiz has revealed the advice he got from Lionel Messi regarding his positioning during games.

Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract earlier this summer. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has been a big boost for the MLS side.

Youngster Ruiz is one of the players trying to soak in all the information he can get from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. After Inter Miami's 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semifinal on August 15, Ruiz said (via Diez):

"I have been learning a lot, from what he has told me is to stand still more.

"As a young person, you want to run every ball, look for spaces to have more of the ball. He has told me how to keep more 'still in your position so that the ball will reach you'."

When asked if he has applied the advice in his game, Ruiz said:

"Yes, I was more patient in the second one that played wide. I knew it was my chance to overflow on that side and score the goal."

Ruiz scored Inter Miami's fourth goal against Philadelphia, with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Josef Martinez being the other scorers.

The 19-year-old came through Miami's academy and has made 19 senior appearances for them, registering two goals and as many assists.

Antoine Griezmann hails Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has expressed his desire to move to the MLS towards the end of his career. He also recently hailed Lionel Messi's impact on and off the pitch since joining Inter Miami.

Greizmann, who shared the pitch 85 times with Messi and combined for 12 goals during their time together at Barcelona, said (via Goal):

"Leo Messi is one of the best players in history. All the stadiums fill up when he plays and, since he's been in the States, he's winning matches. I think they're now in a final match against Nashville."

He added:

"He's an incredible player, and, I think, the best thing that MLS has done is to sign up Leo for advertising and also for the sport's quality. He can be the image of football in the United States."

Lionel Messi has helped Miami reach the Leagues Cup final against Nashville on August 19 where they have the chance to win their first trophy. The Argentine forward has scored nine goals in six games for the club.