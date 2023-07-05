"What an upgrade", "Joining biggest team in London" - Fans react as Arsenal reportedly reach agreement to sign 22-year-old star

Arsenal fans expressed their delight after transfer expert David Ornstein reported that the Gunners have reached a full agreement with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber this season.

After weeks of speculation, Arsenal have reportedly gotten the deal over the line (via The Athletic). The north London outfit will pay €40 million, plus €5 million in bonuses for the Ajax centre-back.

The 22-year-old has been given permission to undergo a medical and to finalize personal terms with the Gunners. This would be a massive signing for Mikel Arteta and Co. as Timber is capable of playing in the centre-back and right-back - positions as Arsenal look to improve their squad depth.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal have now reached full agreement with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber. Negotiations completed on fee of €40m + €5m in largely realistic bonuses. 22yo defender granted permission to undergo medical & finalise personal terms #AFC #Ajax theathletic.com/4631507/2023/0… Arsenal have now reached full agreement with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber. Negotiations completed on fee of €40m + €5m in largely realistic bonuses. 22yo defender granted permission to undergo medical & finalise personal terms @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Arsenal have now reached full agreement with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber. Negotiations completed on fee of €40m + €5m in largely realistic bonuses. 22yo defender granted permission to undergo medical & finalise personal terms @TheAthleticFC #AFC #Ajax theathletic.com/4631507/2023/0…

Jurrien Timber had a decent 2022-23 season individually for Ajax. He made 47 appearances across all competitions, helping keep 11 clean sheets. He also scored two goals and provided the same number of assists.

The Emirates faithful were jubilant upon hearing this news. Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Travis @SnookFPL @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Great player, great signing - Arsenal are finally being serious again @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Great player, great signing - Arsenal are finally being serious again

Emmazing @EmmaKuzi @David_Ornstein

Holding out



What an upgrade 🫡 @TheAthleticFC Timber inHolding outWhat an upgrade 🫡 @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Timber in Holding out What an upgrade 🫡

Timber is expected to be backup for the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. He could also be deployed on the right for the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu or Ben White.

It has been a successful summer transfer window for the Gunners so far with Timber's acquisition set to be their third of the month. They have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million. The north London outfit are also on the verge of completing a deal for West Ham United's Declan Rice (£105 million).

Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal need another right-winger

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is adamant that Arsenal need another right-winger to provide cover for Bukayo Saka next season. Ferdinand believes the 21-year-old is at risk of a burn-out if he is to start in most games like last season.

Saka had a brilliant 2022-23 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. However, his form dwindled towards the business end of the season due to exhaustion, as Arsenal lost the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Ferdinand is concerned this could happen again. He said (via METRO):

"I still think maybe you need one more, an attacking player, to cover those positions, especially the wide areas. I think you can’t afford to let Bukayo Saka play another full season not missing any games."

He added:

"He may have missed one or two here and there but he played too many games last season for a young kid, he’s going to burn out. I think you need to save him a little bit and have moments where you pull him out of the team and there won’t be a big drop-off in output."

Arsenal do not have much quality depth at right-wing to complement Saka. Nicolas Pepe doesn't appear to have a future at the Emirates while Reiss Nelson has been used sparingly and isn't proven at the highest level yet.

