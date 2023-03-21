What did Usain Bolt say about Erik ten Hag? Legendary sprinter lauds Manchester United boss for bringing back glory days

Iconic Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has thanked Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford. The Olympic gold medallist winner was in attendance as the Red Devils beat Fulham 3-1 to advance to the FA Cup semifinals.

Bolt is an avid United fan and watched on as goals from Bruno Fernandes (2) and Marcel Sabitzer sent Ten Hag's side back to Wembley. They only just appeared at the iconic stadium last month when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final. It was the first trophy the Red Devils have won since 2017.

The Jamaican sprinter has been impressed by what he's seen from Manchester United under Ten Hag this season. He revealed that he had spoken to the Dutch coach during his Old Trafford visit and thanked him for the campaign he is overseeing. Bolt said (via the Independent):

“The first thing I said to him was ‘thank you’. That’s the first thing I said and he was like ‘thanks for what?’ I was like ‘for bringing the glory days back’."

Bolt then lauded the togetherness of the United side that have won 33, drawn six and lost seven of their 46 games under Ten Hag. The Jamaican is enjoying watching the Red Devils again:

“It feels good to watch Manchester now. The team is together, they’re as one. They’re working together, they’re working hard and you can see the purpose now, you can see the determination in the way they play."

Bolt sees a bright future for his favorite club under Ten Hag's management and is expecting more silverware:

“I was very happy with his progress and I can tell that he’s going to do a lot more. We have a lot more trophies in our future so I’m excited.”

The Red Devils are still alive in three competitions, albeit the Premier League is perhaps out of touch. They trail league leaders Arsenal by 19 points with two games in hand.

However, Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinal on April 22. They will also clash with Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Europa League next month.

Manchester United make approach for former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic

Manchester United set sights on Marko Grujic (right).

Serbian outlet Telegraf reports that Manchester United and AC Milan have spoken to intermediaries about a potential deal for FC Porto's Grujic. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has been impressive in the Primeira Liga this season. He has scored one goal and contributed one assist in 30 games across competitions.

The Serbian midfielder left Liverpool in 2021 for Porto in 2021 for £10.5 million. He failed to make an impact at Anfield, featuring 16 times over the course of five years. Grujic spent much of his time on loan at the likes of Hertha Berlin and Cardiff City.

Ten Hag may be searching for more options in midfield and backup to Casemiro. The Brazilian has been key for the Red Devils this season but is undergoing his second suspension of the season following a second straight red card.

Poll : 0 votes