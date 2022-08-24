"What do you want me to do?" - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Roy Keane after being dropped by Erik ten Hag against Liverpool

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and pundit Roy Keane had a brief interaction before the 2-1 Premier League win against Liverpool on Monday (August 22) regarding his benching by manager Erik ten Hag.

Before the game, Ronaldo approached the Sky Sports panel to greet his former teammates Keane and Gary Neville. During the interaction, the former United captain asked Ronaldo (via Indian Express):

“Benched?”

To which Ronaldo replied:

What do you want me to do?”

Keane said:

"Be in the team.”

Ronaldo murmured to Keane in response and said:

“I know!”

Ronaldo's interaction with the Sky Sports panel grabbed eyeballs, as the Portuguese forward snubbed Jamie Carragher and only greeted Neville and Keane.

The video of the same can be seen below:









Jamie Carragher caught airtime from Cristiano Ronaldo

It marked the second time in three league games Ten Hag benched Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not start United's loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener two weeks ago.

Manchester United looked good without Cristiano Ronaldo in starting XI

Erik ten Hag opted to go with an attacking trio comprising Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga. The Dutchman wanted a pacey attack that could trouble the Liverpool defence.

Ten Hag's decision paid off after just 15 minutes when Sancho opened the scoring. Rashford then added a second after 53 minutes to double United's lead. Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Liverpool nine minutes from time, but United hung on for their first win of the season.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo being one of the greatest goalscorers in history, he requires service and is not known for his pressing higher up the pitch. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward only came on with five minutes of regulation time left against the Reds, replacing Rashford.

Erik ten Hag on dropping Cristiano Ronaldo: "We know Liverpool are a really good team and you need to press them. You have to do that out of a block and need energy, that is why we went with Rashford, Sancho and Elanga."

Cristiano Ronaldo wants a move away from United, as he wishes to compete in the UEFA Champions League. However, should be stay at the club, his game time could drastically reduce.

Anthony Martial is fit again and looks set to start ahead of the Portuguese forward. The Frenchman had a great pre-season and will be expected to lead United's attack this season ahead of Ronaldo.

