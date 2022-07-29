"What we want to see" - Louis Saha backs Erik ten Hag to succeed at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has backed the club's new boss Erik ten Hag to build a successful project at the club. He stated that the Dutch manager has brought in a new atmosphere at Old Trafford and is working well with the players in training.

Ten Hag took over the reins of the Red Devils this summer, following what was an abysmal season for the club. They finished sixth in the Premier League, accumulating their worst-ever points tally (58). They also extended their trophyless run to five years.

However, since Ten Hag took charge, United have been undefeated in their four pre-season matches, winning three of them. They've scored 13 goals in four matches, including a 4-0 hammering of arch-rivals Liverpool in Thailand.

Saha believes that Manchester United are on the right track under Ten Hag. He told bet365:

"I think for now he's not made many mistakes. His communication, maybe some people will dislike it, but they're not in his position and you can't please everybody. There'll be people claiming he should say this, he should do that, but I don't think that's appropriate until he's had a good few months under his belt."

He added:

"These players seem to respond really well to his training, the toughness is back, there's a new atmosphere that's one of focus and to work hard. This is what we want to see as Man United fans. We want to see commitment, energy, passion and creativity. Players like Martial and Rashford can benefit from him massively."

Saha admitted that the real test for Manchester United will be after the start of the season as they will have to deal with more pressure. He said:

"The project itself is a long term one, pre-season has gone OK but it's nothing. What we want to see is how these players react under the massive pressure of the Premier League. What needs solving first is the Ronaldo situation as he's a huge asset for the club and very important."

The Red Devils will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo intent on leaving Manchester United

As per Football Daily, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer even though he has returned to training.

The Portugal international isn't happy with the club's activity in the transfer market and wants a way out.

The 37-year-old wasn't a part of the club's pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia, citing family reasons. He returned to the club earlier this week and has since started training.

The enigmatic striker, however, is currently short of options with Bayern Munich and Chelsea choosing to opt out of the race for his signature.

One of the clubs linked with him is Atletico Madrid, who can offer him Champions League football which United can't. Serie A side Napoli too are said to be interested in the Portugal international. That said, they are yet to make a bid for the Portuguese icon.

Ronaldo finished as Manchester United's highest goal-scorer last season with 24 goals from 38 appearances in all competitions.

