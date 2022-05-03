“What a waste of a beautiful player” – Manchester United fans salute ‘underused’ star after his impressive display in 3-0 win over Brentford 

Manchester United secured their first win in five Premier League games following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday, May 2.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring as early as the ninth minute following some excellent work from Anthony Elanga on the right-hand side.

United doubled their lead around the hour mark when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty after he was bundled over by Rico Henry.

Raphael Varane scored his first Manchester United goal to complete the rout in the 72nd minute. With this win, Ralf Ragnick's side have all but secured sixth-place and Europa League football next season.

It was an emotional evening for several players who potentially made their farewell Old Trafford appearances, including Spanish playmaker Juan Mata.

The 34-year-old put on a vintage display in the Number 10 role in what was his first top-flight start of the season.

Mata has made 282 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival from Chelsea in 2014, but is set to leave the club this summer when his contract expires.

Fans lauded the Spanish playmaker following the game, and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations about him not being properly utilized in his time at Old Trafford:

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Manchester United realised 8 years too late that Juan Mata can play at No.10. #MUFC Manchester United realised 8 years too late that Juan Mata can play at No.10. #MUFC https://t.co/Xxf425eml6

Chris Carthew @Carth94 @MUFCScoop It’s agony. Yet another player left out for the things he can’t do rather than building around the things he can. What a waste of a beautiful player. @MUFCScoop It’s agony. Yet another player left out for the things he can’t do rather than building around the things he can. What a waste of a beautiful player.

ًٍ @Adzinhoo @MUFCScoop Why we played him on the right will forever confuse me @MUFCScoop Why we played him on the right will forever confuse me

Chris Silvester @ChrisSilveste14 @MUFCScoop We definitely underused him & played him in the wrong position but he's never moaned never complained always showed his professionalism. Love the man @MUFCScoop We definitely underused him & played him in the wrong position but he's never moaned never complained always showed his professionalism. Love the man

Manchester United legend blasts decision to start Mata

Ralf Ragnick's decision to start a player in his mid-30s did not sit well with former United captain Roy Keane before the game, who was on punditry duty for the clash.

While Mata may have enjoyed his Old Trafford swansong, Keane believes the decision to start the attacking midfielder summarized everything that was currently wrong at the club.

The Irishman said on Sky Sports (as per The Mail):

"I'm surprised. It's his first start of the season, he obviously knows he's leaving the club. There's some loyalty there, giving him a run-out."

"He came on for 20 minutes the other night (in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea) but starting a game is much different."

"It tells you where the mindset is. They are giving players a run-out for the wrong reasons.''

Mata had previously only played 59 minutes of Premier League football this season before the Brentford victory, but was walked off the pitch to thunderous applause when he was substituted late on.

utdreport @utdreport Nemanja Matić and Juan Mata say goodbye to Old Trafford for the very last time Nemanja Matić and Juan Mata say goodbye to Old Trafford for the very last time 👋❤️ https://t.co/u3ll97NsPd

