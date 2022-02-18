“What a waste. Seriously” – Paul Merson blasts Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke for decision preventing Gunners from being title contenders

Former Premier League player Paul Merson has lambasted Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke for investing in the wrong places and holding the Gunners back.

The Londoners were starved of investment over the January transfer window as they let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave and did not sign a replacement. They loaned out Folarin Balogun as well and are left with only Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as the recognized strikers.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Paul Merson: " #Arsenal will never be kings of England winning multiple titles again while Stan Kroenke is busy wasting money refurbishing the Emirates. Go & sign Calvert-Lewin. Go & get James Ward-Prowse for the midfield. Don't spend it on the stadium. What a waste. Seriously" Paul Merson: "#Arsenal will never be kings of England winning multiple titles again while Stan Kroenke is busy wasting money refurbishing the Emirates. Go & sign Calvert-Lewin. Go & get James Ward-Prowse for the midfield. Don't spend it on the stadium. What a waste. Seriously"

The two have struggled for goals this season. While Lacazette has managed three goals in 20 Premier League appearances, Nketiah is yet to open his goal-scoring account this season.

Merson explained that Kroenke should spend more money on signing players rather than investing it on improving the stadium.

He wrote in his column for Daily Star:

“Arsenal will never be kings of England winning multiple titles again while Stan Kroenke is busy wasting money refurbishing the Emirates. He's got the money to win multiple Premier League titles. It just sums him up that he's going to spend it doing up the stadium. The stadium is the investment. Not the football. They don't need to spend that money. Who goes to the Emirates and says: 'Oooh I don't like that, that's a bit dated.' It's a nice stadium!"

He further added:

“I still think they're only one top class striker away from being contenders - but they'll never stick around at the top long while Kroenke has his eyes elsewhere. Go and sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Go and get James Ward-Prowse for the midfield. Don't spend it on the stadium. What a waste. Seriously.”

Arsenal’s dire need for more quality on the pitch is evident

As Merson pointed out, the Gunners need at least a couple more top quality players to ensure they can challenge the teams around them.

They had the chance to sign a quality forward, but failed in their pursuit to rope in Dusan Vlahovic in January. The Serbian striker eventually joined Juventus from Fiorentino.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC dailystar.co.uk/sport/football… Merson: "They don't need to spend that money. Who goes to the Emirates & says: 'Oooh I don't like that, that's a bit dated.' It's a nice stadium" #Arsenal Merson: "They don't need to spend that money. Who goes to the Emirates & says: 'Oooh I don't like that, that's a bit dated.' It's a nice stadium" #Arsenal dailystar.co.uk/sport/football…

Subsequently, they might once again struggle to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football. They currently sit in sixth position but have a couple of games in hand over teams above them.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled for goals in 2022, as they have scored just twice across all competitions. As a result, they have managed just one win so far this year.

Edited by Aditya Singh