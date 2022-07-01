“What a way to break the internet”, “All hail the king” – Liverpool fans ecstatic as Mohamed Salah signs contract extension to put an end to transfer rumors

In what is a major update, Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the club.

The Egyptian's previous deal was set to expire next summer and he hadn't accepted the Reds' extension offer for a few months. However, he has now agreed terms with the Premier League giants. As per The Guardian, Salah will stay at Anfield until the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old had earlier revealed that he would be at the club for the 2022-23 season regardless of what happened with negotiations regarding his contract.

The Guardian's report added that the winger has become the highest-paid player in the club's history with the new contract. It also stated that the Reds sent a delegation to his current location to close the deal quickly.

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed an incredible stint at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma on a deal worth up to £43.9 million (as per The Guardian) in the summer of 2017.

He set the Premier League alight in his very first season, scoring a barely believable 32 goals in 36 league matches. He set the record for the most goals scored in one 38-match Premier League season. While his exploits didn't help the Reds win any silverware that season, it set the tone for what was to come.

The Egyptian ace has recorded 19 or more goals in each of his last four league campaigns. He has also hit double figures in assists in four of his five league seasons with Liverpool. This has seen him win two Premier League Golden Boots as well as the Playmaker of the Season award.

Overall, the Egyptian has scored 156 times in 254 matches across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side while recording 63 assists as well. He has lifted the title in every competition he has contested for the Reds, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

He added the FA Cup and EFL Cup to his trophy cabinet last season, scoring 31 goals and laying out 16 assists across all competitions.

