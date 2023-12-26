"What a way to celebrate the holidays" - Al-Nassr fans rejoice as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane help thrash Al-Ittihad 

Fans are ecstatic as Al-Nassr attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane struck braces in an emphatic 5-2 Saudi Pro League win at Al-Ittihad on Tuesday (December 26).

Abderrazak Hamdallah put the hosts ahead after 14 minutes, but Al-Alami captain Ronaldo put his team on level terms with a spot-kick five minutes later. Talisca struck seven minutes before the break before Hamdallah restored parity for Al-Ittihad.

Thereafter, it was the Al-Alami show, as Ronaldo (68') converted his second spot-kick of the game to restore the visitors' lead. Mane fired a seven-minute brace in the final quarter to put the result beyond doubt.

Fans hailed the performances of Ronaldo and Mane, with one tweeting:

"Ronaldo with another brace today. What a way to celebrate the holidays"

Here are the top reactions on X:

The win took Al-Nassr back to within seven points of runaway leaders Al-Hilal (50) after 18 games ahead of their final game of the year at Al-Taawoun on Saturday.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo producing a sizzling end to the year

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo continues to turn back the block despite turning 39 in less than two months.

Widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the beautiful game, Ronaldo has scored over 850 goals for club and country, the first player to do so. Fifty-three of them have come in 2023, including 43 for Al-Alami, following his brace in the league win at Al-Ittihad. He now has six goals and two assists in his last four games across competitions.

The brace on Tuesday boosted his league-leading goal tally to 19 in 17 games to go along with nine assists, also the best in the top flight this season. Ronaldo now has 23 goals and 11 assists in 24 games in competitive games this campaign.

The Portugal captain has also had a superb year with Portugal, starring with 10 goals in nine games in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He will appear in a record-extending sixth European Championship next summer in Germany, with no other player appearing in more than four.