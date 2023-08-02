“What a wild World Cup”, “One of the best 0-0 match” – Twitter explodes as Brazil crash out of FIFA Women's World Cup after Jamaica draw

Fans have been left shocked as Brazil crashed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an intriguing 0-0 draw with Jamaica sealed their fate.

Jamaica only needed a draw to make it to the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Lorne Donaldson's women achieved that feat after an entertaining stalemate against one of the strongest nations.

Legendary Brazilian forward Marta, 37, has now played her final game in a World Cup after announcing she wouldn't play in another. She scored in five consecutive tournaments before this one and has now bowed out of the competition in heartbreaking fashion.

Selecao dominated proceedings, having 18 shots with eight on target but were unable to convert. Jamaica's resilience paid dividends and they stunned Marta and her side and reached the last 16.

The likes of Debinha and Andressa Alves went desperately close in the second half to grabbing a winner. However, the much yearned for a winner wouldn't come for Pia Sundhage's side who now leave the competition at the group stages.

Jamaica finish second in Group F, behind group winners France who demolished Panama 6-3. Brazil finished third with one win, one draw, and one defeat seeing them exit early doors.

Fans have been stunned by the developments that see the South Americans crash out. One fan reacted:

Another fan found the game entertaining despite the 0-0 scoreline:

Here's how Twitter reacted as Brazil are knocked out of the FIFA Women's World Cup:

Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf Jamaica holds on for a scoreless draw vs. Brazil in an incredibly resilient performance. Jamaica advances to the knockout round. Brazil is OUT in the group stage. Amazing moment for Jamaica. A sad end to Marta's World Cup career. What a wild World Cup.

Blaugranagram @Blaugranagram Brazil are OUT of the



Geyse was only subbed on at 80’



#BRA | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/WsHZLEYG2R Brazil are OUT of the #FIFAWWC after a 0-0 draw vs JamaicaGeyse was only subbed on at 80’

Nick Squillari @N_Squillari



#WomensWorldCup2023 To those asking "how can a football match without a score be entertaining?" direct them to Jamaica Vs Brazil

Torane White @toranewhiteCA That Jamaica Vs Brazil match gave me high blood pressure. Well done

APOPO™ @the_Timii Jamaica vs Brazil has to be one of the best 0-0 match I've seen in a long time....

bagitarius rising @203NOAH Brazil Vs Jamaica matchup got the CT in me fired up

mateo 🇨🇴🇨🇦 @bandsyyz 🏼 #FIFAWomensWorldCup Jamaica knocks Brazil out of the World Cup. If we can beat Morocco then it's Colombia vs. Jamaica. Vamos muchachas!!

hyper @web3hyper That Brazil vs Jamaica game was mad! GG to Brazil looks like a real underdog story there

Brazil's Marta on her legacy as she ends her FIFA Women's World Cup story

Marta has played her last World Cup game.

Marta discussed her legacy ahead of Brazil's defeat to Jamaica while in tears as she acknowledged that this was her last FIFA Women's World Cup tournament. She said (via BBC Sport):

"People stop me, parents say to me, 'My daughter adores you, she wants to be just like you'."

The iconic forward continued by admitting she was proud to have become an icon in the women's game:

"You know what's good? When I started there were no idols in women's football."

She added:

Twenty years ago, nobody knew who Marta was at my first World Cup. Twenty years later, we have become a reference for many women all over the world, not only in football."

Marta ends her FIFA Women's World Cup career as a runner-up in 2007, winning the Golden Ball and Golden Boot in that tournament. She has bagged the most goals in the competition's history with 17 goals, making up 117 goals in 174 caps.