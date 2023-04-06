“What will Messi be thinking?”, “Xavi is a fraud?” – Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema hat-trick helps Real Madrid thrash Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou

Barcelona fans will be hoping Lionel Messi didn't watch their side be thrashed 4-0 by Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday (April 5). Karim Benzema helped himself to a memorable hat-trick as Carlo Ancelotti's side sealed a Copa del Rey final meeting with Osasuna.

Los Merengues headed into the second-leg needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit after Barca beat them at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 2. The Blaugrana have lost just twice at home domestically this season but that is no longer the case.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 45+1st minute through Vinicius Junior. Ancelotti's men countered after a brilliant save from Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied Robert Lewandowski. They raced to the other end of the pitch and Vinicius played a quick one-two with Benzema before drilling a low shot past Barca goalkeeper Marc Andre-ter Stegen.

The hosts were in control before the Brazilian attacker's opener but it was Los Blancos who romped to victory in the second-half. Benzema grabbed his first in the 50th minute after some superb work from Luka Modric. The Croatian picked out his captain, who made no mistake in burying the ball home from the edge of the box.

Benzema's second came from the penalty spot eight minutes later. Franck Kessie brought down Vinicius and the referee had no choice but to point to the spot. The Real Madrid striker showed composure as he slotted the penalty past Ter Stegen.

The Frenchman then completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute after another impressive counter attack. Vinicius was instrumental as he glided forward before slotting the ball into Benzema's path. The striker fired past the onrushing Ter Stegen to put the icing on the cake for Real Madrid.

The Nou Camp was shocked as Barcelona threw away an aggregate lead at home to their El Clasico rivals. However, the circumstances and manner of the defeat are cause for concern.

One Barca fan has concerns about Messi watching the game as he continues to be linked with a return to the club:

"You know what, Messi must be watching tonight's game. What will Messi be thinking?"

Another fan questioned Xavi's coaching credentials:

"I have always said it, Xavi is a fraud."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's stunning victory over Barca in the El Clasico:

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Real Madrid are the Comeback Kings and Barcelona are not exception. Mentality Monsters Real Madrid are the Comeback Kings and Barcelona are not exception. Mentality Monsters🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mLgbFAd3AM

Sani 🇬🇧🇬🇭 @Sani__UtD If you watch Benzema play, you’ll think Lewandowski is rather fasting🤣 If you watch Benzema play, you’ll think Lewandowski is rather fasting🤣 https://t.co/ii639eIGLr

Trey @UTDTrey This Benzema is going to be feasting on Chelsea soon, I need this This Benzema is going to be feasting on Chelsea soon, I need this😂

PRINCE NAS NEH🤴 @prince_aners BACK TO BACK HATTRICKS FOR BENZEMA. RAMADAN BENZEMA IS HERE.



IM READY FOR CHELSEA TEARS BACK TO BACK HATTRICKS FOR BENZEMA. RAMADAN BENZEMA IS HERE. IM READY FOR CHELSEA TEARS https://t.co/AnmMgVYMbv

Alex Dakers 🇰🇾 @dakers_alex Karim Benzema is a special, special striker. Like fine wine, is a saying that comes to mind!



A hat-trick in El Clasico today as Madrid are thrashing Barça 4-0 with 10 minutes to play. Karim Benzema is a special, special striker. Like fine wine, is a saying that comes to mind!A hat-trick in El Clasico today as Madrid are thrashing Barça 4-0 with 10 minutes to play.

José @SWTRGWD Madrid always plays better under pressure Madrid always plays better under pressure 💎

Man Shady @shadrachbawa Barcelona is a joke Barcelona is a joke 😂😂

L.U.T.H.O.R @Skilllzz_ Too bad for Chelsea, lol



Madrid are hitting some form Too bad for Chelsea, lolMadrid are hitting some form

Yasir @yasirhussein123 HALA MADRID HALA MADRID

on loan to benfica @BEAThepresscfc Barcelona needs to sack Xavi Barcelona needs to sack Xavi

FCBinfinite @FCBinfinite You know what, Messi must be watching tonight's game.



What will Messi be thinking ? You know what, Messi must be watching tonight's game.What will Messi be thinking ?

MESSI FC 🇦🇷 @fcb10futbol *Messi thinking about returning to Barcelona*

Barça: Lose 4-0 against Real Madrid *Messi thinking about returning to Barcelona*Barça: Lose 4-0 against Real Madrid https://t.co/sSbRqAVlb4

Itachi @_antiquity Barcelona fans started chanting Messi Messi and had to be humiliated by Real Madrid badly at Spotify Stadium🤣🤣 Barcelona fans started chanting Messi Messi and had to be humiliated by Real Madrid badly at Spotify Stadium🤣🤣

soccer @soccerzwa No matter how much he wins I fear Ancelotti will never ever get the accolades he deserves tactically No matter how much he wins I fear Ancelotti will never ever get the accolades he deserves tactically

mischa @soIehot to me too im sorry ancelotti i wasnt familiar with your game to me too im sorry ancelotti i wasnt familiar with your game

Chief Messi Legacy Protector-From Internal Barca💩 @GetsMessi Farcelona 🤣🤣. 0-4



Lewandowski joined the perfect team. He’s just like Farcelona themselves. Only good versus weak teams, then crumbles or ghosts vs good teams or teams that play intense against them.



Barca are completely helpless against anyone who decides to play well. Farcelona 🤣🤣. 0-4Lewandowski joined the perfect team. He’s just like Farcelona themselves. Only good versus weak teams, then crumbles or ghosts vs good teams or teams that play intense against them. Barca are completely helpless against anyone who decides to play well.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes The players on the bench are not at the same level as the players in the XI… #FCB The players on the bench are not at the same level as the players in the XI…#FCB

Frenkie_Joel🇳🇱 @JoelAlex252 Dreadful performance..We paid 60M for the only brazillian in the world who can't dribble..And Disney what was he doing... Absolutely Dreadful..This performance will expose Barca for the weak minded team we are.I wouldn't be surprised if we lost La liga too.. PATHETIC PERFORMANCE Dreadful performance..We paid 60M for the only brazillian in the world who can't dribble..And Disney what was he doing... Absolutely Dreadful..This performance will expose Barca for the weak minded team we are.I wouldn't be surprised if we lost La liga too.. PATHETIC PERFORMANCE https://t.co/1tEBmYHYbw

Madrid Universal @MadridUniversal



— @diarioas Ramadan is Benzema's period. He scored that hattrick against Chelsea last season during the fasting period, a total of 10 goals during that period. Ramadan is Benzema's period. He scored that hattrick against Chelsea last season during the fasting period, a total of 10 goals during that period.— @diarioas https://t.co/ShBWHQbwxu

LLF @laligafrauds Xavi better not say his team played the better football in the post-match interview like he always does when his team loses. Barca did nothing but play long balls to Lewandowski and Raphinha like prime Stoke City Xavi better not say his team played the better football in the post-match interview like he always does when his team loses. Barca did nothing but play long balls to Lewandowski and Raphinha like prime Stoke City

Haseeb Ahmed @Haseeb_Ahmed247



Real Madrid will now face Osasuna in Copa Del Rey Final on May 6th. 🤝 twitter.com/realmadrid/sta… Real Madrid C.F. @realmadrid Pequeño recordatorio. Este es el Balón de Oro. Pequeño recordatorio. Este es el Balón de Oro. https://t.co/N95A1HCtgw Carlo Ancelotti to Osasuna coach, Arrasate on February 18th: "See you in the Copa final."Real Madrid will now face Osasuna in Copa Del Rey Final on May 6th. Carlo Ancelotti to Osasuna coach, Arrasate on February 18th: "See you in the Copa final."Real Madrid will now face Osasuna in Copa Del Rey Final on May 6th. 🏆🤝 twitter.com/realmadrid/sta…

Barcelona fans chant Lionel Messi's name during their defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona fans make their voices heard.

Barcelona fans were heard chanting Lionel Messi's name in the 10th minute of their loss in the El Clasico. The Argentine icon has been heavily linked with a return to the Nou Camp. His contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and the Blaugrana are keen on reuniting with their former #10.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has given Barca a 70% chance of sealing the return of Messi. He became an icon for the Catalan giants during his 16 seasons with the club. The Argentine scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches.

However, Barcelona were unable to afford a new contract for Messi in 2021. He left the club for PSG but could be in line to seal a blockbuster return to Camp Nou in the summer. Romero claims that he will have to take a wage cut to make that happen.

