“What will Messi be thinking?”, “Xavi is a fraud?” – Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema hat-trick helps Real Madrid thrash Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou

Barcelona fans will be hoping Lionel Messi didn't watch their side be thrashed 4-0 by Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday (April 5). Karim Benzema helped himself to a memorable hat-trick as Carlo Ancelotti's side sealed a Copa del Rey final meeting with Osasuna.
Los Merengues headed into the second-leg needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit after Barca beat them at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 2. The Blaugrana have lost just twice at home domestically this season but that is no longer the case.
Real Madrid took the lead in the 45+1st minute through Vinicius Junior. Ancelotti's men countered after a brilliant save from Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied Robert Lewandowski. They raced to the other end of the pitch and Vinicius played a quick one-two with Benzema before drilling a low shot past Barca goalkeeper Marc Andre-ter Stegen.
The hosts were in control before the Brazilian attacker's opener but it was Los Blancos who romped to victory in the second-half. Benzema grabbed his first in the 50th minute after some superb work from Luka Modric. The Croatian picked out his captain, who made no mistake in burying the ball home from the edge of the box.
Benzema's second came from the penalty spot eight minutes later. Franck Kessie brought down Vinicius and the referee had no choice but to point to the spot. The Real Madrid striker showed composure as he slotted the penalty past Ter Stegen.
The Frenchman then completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute after another impressive counter attack. Vinicius was instrumental as he glided forward before slotting the ball into Benzema's path. The striker fired past the onrushing Ter Stegen to put the icing on the cake for Real Madrid.
The Nou Camp was shocked as Barcelona threw away an aggregate lead at home to their El Clasico rivals. However, the circumstances and manner of the defeat are cause for concern.
One Barca fan has concerns about Messi watching the game as he continues to be linked with a return to the club:
"You know what, Messi must be watching tonight's game. What will Messi be thinking?"
Another fan questioned Xavi's coaching credentials:
"I have always said it, Xavi is a fraud."
Here's how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's stunning victory over Barca in the El Clasico:
Barcelona fans chant Lionel Messi's name during their defeat to Real Madrid
Barcelona fans were heard chanting Lionel Messi's name in the 10th minute of their loss in the El Clasico. The Argentine icon has been heavily linked with a return to the Nou Camp. His contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and the Blaugrana are keen on reuniting with their former #10.
Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has given Barca a 70% chance of sealing the return of Messi. He became an icon for the Catalan giants during his 16 seasons with the club. The Argentine scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches.
However, Barcelona were unable to afford a new contract for Messi in 2021. He left the club for PSG but could be in line to seal a blockbuster return to Camp Nou in the summer. Romero claims that he will have to take a wage cut to make that happen.