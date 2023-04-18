"What will we do without him", "We're done" - Real Madrid fans worried as star picks up yellow card which will rule him out of potential UCL S/F

Real Madrid fans on Twitter expressed concern after Eder Militao picked up a yellow card in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. As a result, the Brazilian defender will miss the first leg of the semi-final should Madrid progress to that stage.

Militao was booked in the 21st minute of the match for a reckless challenge on Conor Gallagher. The central defender was also booked in the 83rd minute of the first leg.

Los Blancos won the first leg 2-0 courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio. The second leg at Stamford Bridge was goalless at half-time and as it stands, Madrid will progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

However, Militao's absence in a potential last-four tie could be a big blow. The Brazilian has been a crucial player for the Madrid giants this season. He has made 40 appearances across competitions, helping them keep 16 clean sheets.

Eder Militao reacted to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's comments ahead of the Chelsea clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently claimed that Eder Militao is on his way to becoming one of the best players in his position.

The central defender was quizzed about the Italian manager's comments when he addressed the media ahead of their second-leg clash against Chelsea. Militao said (via Managing Madrid):

"Each person can have their opinion. I think I’m on my way to that (being the best in the world). I feel I’ve done well since I joined the club, as there were some great centre-backs ahead of me when I arrived, but little by little, (I) earned my place."

The 25-year-old added:

"I used to have some lapses in concentration, but I’ve worked on that. I think I concentrate a lot more now in the games. I have to keep improving. You have to work so hard because there are so many good forwards these days. Brazil have always had impressive centre-backs, so I’m happy to be one of them."

In Eder Militao's absence, David Alaba could partner Antonio Rudiger at the heart of Real Madrid's defense if they progress to the semi-finals.

