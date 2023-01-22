"What has he won?" - Luiz Felipe Scolari blasts former Barcelona manager who has been linked with the Brazil job

Luiz Felipe Scolari has questioned former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique's title-winning credentials amidst the Spaniard's links to the managerial role at Brazil.

The Selecao are on the lookout for a new head coach following Tite's resignation from the post. Brazil's quarter-final loss against Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup proved to be his final game in charge of the team.

Enrique's fate was no different. He managed Spain to a round-of-16 finish in Qatar courtesy of his team's elimination at the hands of Morocco.

He vacated his role as the national team's manager and has since been linked with the job at Brazil as well as Atletico Madrid. However, Scolari doesn't believe Enrique has what it takes to become the South American nation's next manager.

They scored zero in their shootout with Morocco 🤐

In a scathing assessment of the former Spain manager, Scolari, who won the 2002 FIFA World Cup as Brazil's manager, said, via SPORT (h/t Football-Espana):

"What has he won? It has to have performance. He is very good, but he has lost everything. What does it mean that he is good?”

Enrique managed Barcelona B from 2008 to 2011 before going on to become AS Roma and Celta Vigo's head coach, respectively. His three-year spell at Barcelona was particularly successful, where he won the treble in the 2014-15 season.

After winning nine titles, he left the Catalan giants in the summer of 2017 at the expiration of his contract. He was announced as the new Spain boss after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Under him, La Roja managed a semi-final finish at the 2020 UEFA European Championship and a last-16 finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since leaving his role at Spain, the 52-year-old has expressed his desire to return to club football.

Barcelona confirm Alvaro Sanz exit

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Alvaro Sanz has left the club to join second-division side CD Mirandes.

The Spaniard was on Barca's books since the summer of 2015 but only managed to make four senior appearances for the club. The Catalan giants have, however, retained a sizable chunk of the player's rights.

An official statement by Barca read (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"FC Barcelona and CD Mirandés have reached an agreement on the transfer of Álvaro Sanz. The Catalan club retains 45% of the rights to the player.”

The 21-year-old, who has nine caps with Spain's U19 side, has joined Mirandes on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

