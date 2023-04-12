"Whatever happens, happens" - Assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Liverpool's Andy Robertson breaks silence after recent incident

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has admitted that he is prepared for any action that the FA may take after he allegedly elbowed Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

The Merseysiders' incredible 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday (April 9) was marred by an incident between Hatzidakis and Robertson at half-time. The Scot confronted the linesman about a decision during the first half.

However, Hatzidakis appeared to catch the Liverpool left-back in the face with his elbow while shrugging him off. He has now broken his silence during an interview with the Mail Online outside his home:

"Whatever happens, happens. There is nothing more I can say at the moment. I can't talk about what happened."

The FA are investigating the incident and the Premier League have confirmed that Hatzidakis will not be appointed for any matches during the investigation. A statement from the Premier League reads:

“PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield.”

It has drawn further controversy over players and officials colliding during matches in English football. Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was handed an eight-game ban after he shoved referee Chris Kavanagh in his side's FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes was also criticized for a similar incident when the Red Devils suffered a 7-0 defeat to the Merseysiders in the league on March 5.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane slams Liverpool's Robertson for being a 'baby'

Roy Keane was unimpressed by Andy Robertson's actions.

Roy Keane covered the match as a pundit for Sky Sports and had scathing words for Robertson's antics towards the official. The Irishman, renowned for his fiery temper, said when asked if he had seen such an incident before:

"No, not really. But Robertson, do you know what, does he grab the linesman first? I'm not sure, but he's complaining. He should be more worried about his defending."

Keane continued by slamming Robertson for acting like a baby during the ordeal at Anfield:

"Do you know what it is, that Robertson? I've watched him a number of times. He's a big baby. That's what he is. Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending. He does grab the linesman first."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer didn't take lightly to Keane's comments over Robertson. He reacted by claiming that it was hypocritical from the hot-headed former Red Devils captain.

"[I'm] all for everyone [having] an opinion but some I find hard to deal with. Find some opinions a bit rich to be honest but … optics," he tweeted.

