“Whatever happens, I’m committed to the club” - Jurgen Klopp reaffirms stance on Liverpool future amid rumors of ownership change

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has once again stated that he is committed to the club, claiming he will not leave even if there is an ownership change.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have reportedly put the club on sale. The German tactician, however, isn't planning on leaving Anfield any time soon.

After the Reds' EFL Cup win over Derby County on Wednesday, November 9, Klopp told the media:

"Chelsea got sold. We are looking for investors. It is completely different. As far as I know, [FSG] are looking for investors and that makes sense. Whatever happens I am committed to the club.

"Nobody had a heart attack when they heard the news. Chelsea had to get sold because the owner was in trouble, let me sum it up like this, so there was a bit of urgency in the situation.

"We don’t have that here, not at all. For me it is just important that while this process is happening, we just keep going and planning."

He further stressed that reports of a possible sale didn't have any impact on him or his players as they remain focussed on football. Klopp added:

"Whatever will happen and these kind of things take probably time. We have to keep going, so not only football-wise, in between as well, and I will make sure that will be the case.

"It is a decision and that’s fine. We work really close together with FSG, was and is a great relationship until now and it will not change and whatever happens we will see and we will deal with it.

"[The news had] no impact at all [on my players]. It didn’t distract the preparation at all. The players didn’t ask me but if the players want to ask me, I can tell them everything."

Liverpool beat Derby County on penalties to qualify for fourth round of EFL Cup

Leaving the off-field distractions aside, Liverpool took care of business on the pitch on Wednesday. However, they had to bank on a penalty shootout to defeat Derby County in their EFL Cup third-round matchup on Wednesday. The match finished goalless before heading into the shootout.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez scored for the Reds, while Roberto Firmino and Stefan Bajcetic missed their spot-kicks. For Derby, only David McGoldrick and Louie Sibley found the net to hand Liverpool a 3-2 shootout win.

