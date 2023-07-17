“Whatever happens I’m cool with it” – Arsenal star speaks out about future amid transfer rumors 

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun recently admitted that he is open to leaving the club this summer. He is ready to stay and fight for his position if Mikel Arteta wants him, but believes he has already proven his abilities.

Balogun had a successful loan spell last season with Stade Reims in Ligue 1. He scored 21 goals in 37 matches in the league while adding another in two Coupe de France appearances.

However, he could potentially be the fourth-choice striker for Arsenal in the 2023-24 season, behind new signing Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. During the Gunners' ongoing pre-season tour in the US, Balogun said:

"I obviously went away and the point was to prove I could play first team football. I feel I was able to do that and show people I can play at that level. I think with me coming back it's not really much of a situation where I think I can need to try extra hard to prove something, I think it's a decision that's not really with me. Whatever happens I'm cool with it."

Balogun has played 10 matches for Arsenal's senior side, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Mikel Arteta to decide Folarin Balogun's Arsenal future in pre-season

Mikel Arteta has stated that he will make a decision regarding Folarin Balogun's future with Arsenal during pre-season. He wants to give the 22-year-old more chances before letting the club know of his plans for the American striker.

Speaking to the media, Arteta said:

"Great, because he's done incredibly well and now we have to think what is best to do. We want to see him, we want to experience him in the next few games. He played the last game against Nurnberg and he will do again in the next few games. Then we will make the best decision."

Earlier this year, Arteta admitted that he was keeping an eye on Balogun's loan spell at Reims. He stated that he was happy for the youngster as he was getting enough minutes and goals. The Arsenal manager said:

"He's a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career. He's really ambitious, really committed, and really brave. We discussed a lot before he made that move, whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. I'm really happy for him because he deserves what he's getting. When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it's just incredible.

Balogun switched his nationality to the United States from England earlier this year. He made his debut for them in June and has scored once in two appearances for the USMNT so far.