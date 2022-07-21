"Whatever happens, I’m not going to just give up" - 26-year-old Arsenal star makes defiant claim amid rumors of exit

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has backed himself to shine in the famous red-and-white colors, claiming he will do his 'best for the team' in the upcoming season.

Holding, who joined the Gunners from Bolton Wanderers for £2 million in the summer of 2016, has established himself as a vital squad member at the Emirates Stadium. During the 2021-22 season, he featured in 21 matches across all competitions for Arsenal.

He has also helped the north London outfit lift the FA Cup and the Community Shield on two occasions. Overall, Holding has made 138 appearances for the club, scoring three goals in the process.

afcstuff @afcstuff ” [IG: rholding95] Rob Holding on Instagram after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Orlando City last night: “Kit appreciation” [IG: rholding95] #afc Rob Holding on Instagram after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Orlando City last night: “Kit appreciation 🔥” [IG: rholding95] #afc https://t.co/DeQb0upF1R

Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

"I have been here seven years now and the club have made other signings at centre-half since I have been there. It comes down to me backing myself and proving to the manager that I'm good enough to play — and that has spoken for itself over the past six years. I have seen a few centre-halves that have come in and have now gone, and I'm still here — so I must be doing something right."

The 26-year-old continued:

"I don't want to look back on my career and think, 'Oh, yeah, I played really great in the last 10 minutes of games.' I don't want to be known as 'the 5-3-2 defender' that comes on and sees out games, as funny and as amusing as it is. I want to look back at my career and think, 'I have played a hell of a lot of games.' And if that's for Arsenal, then great."

He added:

"But whatever happens, I'm not going to just give up and be like, 'Because I'm not starting, I'm not interested in coming on and helping the team.' No, if I'm getting on the pitch, then I'm going to be there and doing my best for the team and helping them get to where we want to be."

Arsenal will open their 2022-23 Premier League season away from home at Crystal Palace on August 5.

Arsenal currently boasts good defensive depth

Following the return of William Saliba from Marseille, the Gunners currently have five dependable options at centre-back. Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes are expected to continue as the starting partnership next season. Pablo Mari and Rob Holding are the other two options available to Mikel Arteta.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



@aBergsEyeView 📸 Arsenal's new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko here with Edu following the game in the US. Zinchenko signed the contract on Wednesday afternoon and this pic seems an official announcement. Arsenal's new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko here with Edu following the game in the US. Zinchenko signed the contract on Wednesday afternoon and this pic seems an official announcement. ⚪️🔴✅ #AFC @aBergsEyeView ⤵️📸 https://t.co/9mvn5vrUhH

As for left-back, Kieran Tierney will have competition from soon-to-be-announced Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nuno Tavares. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Hector Bellerin are the right-backs in the squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far