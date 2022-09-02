"Whatever the reasons are, you will be brought off" - Agbonlahor says Liverpool could drop experienced 28-year-old star to the bench in Merseyside derby against Everton

Prominent pundit and former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool could drop Andrew Robertson for their Premier League clash against Everton.

The Reds will travel to Goodison Park for a highly-anticipated Merseyside derby on Saturday, September 3. Jurgen Klopp's side will enter the contest on the back of successive wins after thrashing AFC Bournemouth 9-0 and edging Newcastle United 2-1.

Robertson started both matches, but was replaced by back-up left-back Kostas Tsimikas on both occasions. While the 28-year-old hasn't been poor per se, Tsimikas has certainly made his presence felt. He notched up two assists against Bournemouth and helped the Reds see out the win against Newcastle.

Agbonlahor believes Robertson is likely to remain Liverpool's first-choice on the left side of the defense. However, he feels the Scot, who has started all of their official matches so far this season, requires a break and told Football Insider:

“You never know. Klopp will think to himself, ‘If you’re not performing or you’re looking tired or whatever the reasons are you will be brought off.’”

Agbonlahor went on to laud Tsimikas, saying:

“Tsimikas is a good player, he will probably look at starting him and resting Robertson. He might give Tsimikas a chance. That’s why you have a squad of players, so you can use everyone.”

The Englishman concluded:

“I don’t think it will be a problem for Robertson but he might need taking out of the side for one game.”

Tsimikas has played only 37 times across all competitions for the Reds since arriving from Olympiacos in 2020, recording eight assists. The Greek defender played a key role in their FA Cup and EFL Cup triumphs last season.

Robertson, meanwhile, has been a staple presence in Klopp's playing XI over the last five a years. He enjoyed one of his most productive individual campaigns during the 2021-22 season, laying out 15 assists and scoring thrice in 47 matches.

Liverpool hold the upper hand over struggling Everton

While Liverpool's start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign has been middling, they finally seem to be building some momentum. The Reds will be the clear favorites to defeat Everton, who are winless in five matches, and are 17th in the standings.

Frank Lampard's side have scored just four goals and drawn each of their last three matches ahead of their match against their city rivals. The Toffees have also beaten Liverpool just twice in the league over the last 12 years, though one of those wins came in 2020.

The last time the two teams met at Goodison Park, the Reds won 4-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah (2), Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota. Demarai Gray scored a consolation for Everton.

