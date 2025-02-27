“When you are down to 10 men, it does make it really tough” - Harry Maguire sends message to Manchester United teammate Patrick Dorgu after red card

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has shared his thoughts on the impact of the red card on Patrick Dorgu in his side's 3-2 win over Ipswich Town. The Red Devils claimed three unlikely points to distance themselves from the relegation battle, winning their first league game in four.

Ad

Ruben Amorim's side showed commendable grit and fighting spirit to come back from the brink for a second successive game, having come from two goals down to draw at Everton at the weekend. They had to win at home after Denmark international Dorgu received a first-half sending-off for a poor challenge on Omari Hutchinson.

Maguire spoke with MUTV after his goal earned Manchester United all three points at Old Trafford, admitting that the red card made life difficult for his side. He also threw his weight behind the 20-year-old, backing him to learn from his mistake and become a key player for the club.

Ad

Trending

"To play against 11 with 11 in the Premier League is tough, but when you are down to ten men it does make it really, really tough. Listen, Pat will learn from it. He has been excellent. He has been a real bright spark in the last couple of games. He will learn from it, pick his head up and I am sure he will go again and be a big player for this club."

Ad

Patrick Dorgu endured a miserable first half, as he gifted Ipswich Town their opener before committing the foul on Hutchinson. Referee Darren England was sent to the monitor before returning to brandish the red card to Dorgu, bringing a miserable home league debut to an end.

Dorgu will now miss his side's next game, an FA Cup tie against Fulham on Sunday, and league games against Arsenal and Leicester City. With four points from their last two games, Manchester United will be hopeful of picking up more points to move further away from their embarrassing league position.

Ad

Maguire the hero as ten-man Manchester United down Ipswich Town

Harry Maguire was the hero for Manchester United in their 3-2 win at home to Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Wednesday. The England international scored the winner for his side to give them a first league win in four attempts.

It took only four minutes for Ipswich to take the lead through Jaden Philogene, who took advantage of miscommunication between Patrick Dorgu and Andre Onana to roll the ball into an empty net. The Red Devils responded quickly, as Bruno Fernandes' free-kick delivery was put through his own net by Ipswich star Sam Morsy in the 22nd minute.

Ad

Four minutes later, the game was turned on its head as Matthijs De Ligt fired home from close range to put his side ahead for the first time. Manchester United were reduced to ten men in the 43rd minute when Dorgu was given his marching orders for a bad foul on Omari Hutchinson.

Ipswich Town equalized through Philogene, whose cross evaded everyone and beat Onana on the stroke of half-time. Maguire headed home a Fernandes delivery two minutes into the second half to seal the win for his side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback