When AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo but named Lionel Messi in his Top 3 greatest footballers of all time

In 2022, AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo but included Lionel Messi in his list of the top three greatest footballers ever. The pair are widely believed to be the greatest players in the sport's history, bagging 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them.

Ronaldo is the most prolific goal scorer in the sport's history, bagging 928 professional goals for Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Al-Nassr, Juventus, and Sporting CP. However, he failed to impress the Italian legend sufficiently to make his top three.

Discussing the three greatest players in his opinion on Ronaldo: El Fenomeno, a documentary about the Brazilian striker, Maldini said (via Bola VIP):

“Messi, Maradona, and him.”

Messi is widely believed to be the greatest player of all time, winning a record eight Ballon d'Or awards. He has registered 112 goals and 61 assists in 191 appearances for Argentina and 747 goals and 359 assists in 918 games for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the final years of their illustrious careers, at 37 and 40, respectively. The pair is in the final year of their contracts with Inter Miami and Al-Nassr, respectively. However, the debate about their place in the pantheon of football greats will continue even after they hang up their boots.

Rio Ferdinand rates Lamine Yamal higher than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at his age

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is better than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at 17 years of age. The Spanish forward has been brilliant for club and country since he broke into the limelight at the tender age of 15.

In a discussion on his show Rio Reacts, the English defender, who played 221 times with Ronaldo for the Red Devils and faced Messi four times, said (via Bola VIP):

“Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t doing what Lamine is doing at the same age. Ronaldo Nazario, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Owen, Zidane, Ronaldinho… none of them have shown the consistency and continuity this young player delivers. It’s a fact.”

“With Yamal, we’ve never seen anything like this before. Most of the greats started emerging at 18. They may have played at 17, but their real brilliance came at 18 and beyond."

Yamal has also weighed in on comparisons to Lionel Messi, saying (via Bola VIP):

“It’s an honor, but I’m trying to write my own story. Messi is the greatest of all time, and I’m still taking my first steps. Sometimes those comparisons don’t help.”

Yamal has played 105 times for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, bagging 22 goals and 32 assists. He has won two Spanish Super Cups, one LaLiga crown, and one European Championship.

