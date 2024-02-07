“When you actually look at the underlying numbers” - Carragher highlights aspect where Arsenal are best in the league

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has outlined an area where Arsenal are currently the best in the Premier League this season. According to the Englishman, the Gunners are in a league of their own with regards to their efforts at defending in the English top flight.

Arsenal have earned a lot of plaudits with their incredible performance against Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend (February 4). Mikel Arteta's men mesmerized throughout the encounter and came out with a convincing 3-1 win at home.

What was more impressive was the way they defended. The Gunners barely put any foot wrong at the back as they contained the Reds' attackers from the start to the end. Jurgen Klopp's side did have a goal to their name but it was through an own-goal from Gabriel Magalhaes.

After watching that performance, Jamie Carragher couldn't help but declare Arsenal as the best at defending in the Premier League this season.

“I think defensively, not just goals conceded, when you actually look at the underlying numbers, I think defensively they are the best team in the Premier League,” the former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. “We saw that with what Liverpool did [on Sunday] with their xG [expected goals]."

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool's expected-goals total against Arsenal stood at just 0.37. That's the lowest figure the Reds have recorded since the Premier League kicked off this season.

Interestingly, back in October when the Gunners defeated Manchester City 1-0, Pep Guardiola's men also had a low xG of just 0.48 - their lowest in the English top flight so far this term.

It is worth adding that Mikel Arteta's men have conceded just 22 goals in 23 Premier League games since the campaign kicked off. That's the lowest in the division and a distinction they share with Liverpool.

What's next for Arsenal?

After defeating Liverpool last time out, the Gunners will continue their quest for the Premier League title this weekend when they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11).

That will be followed by another league encounter away from home with Burnley six days later before they switch their focus to the Champions League. The Gunners go head-to-head with FC Porto in the first leg of their round of 16 face-off on February 21.

Arteta's side are currently in a fine run of form. They've won each of their last three games across all competitions convincingly, beating the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.