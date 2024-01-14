Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has discussed the return of three key players to the Red Devils' squad from injuries.

The Dutch coach will be disappointed in not securing a win against Tottenham Hotspur, but it seems as though he can remain positive about the team's prospects.

After the draw against Spurs at Old Trafford, Ten Hag revealed an incoming boost from the medical department to BBC Match of the Day (via UtdDistrict):

"Senior players like Casemiro, Martinez, and Luke Shaw are returning and when you add that to our team I am sure it is a strong side..."

Manchester United's recent form has been a mixed bag, with only one win in their last six Premier League games. They did manage a victory against Aston Villa on Boxing Day. The team then went on to lose to Nottingham Forest.

They did just enough to secure a draw against Tottenham, who are arguably one of the league's best goalscoring sides. This result will be seen as positive, especially by the Red Devils' attack, as Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford both scored rare Premier League goals.

The game has taken their combined total to six league goals this season, which is not exactly impressive, with players like Erling Haaland having more than double of that.

It has not been an easy season for United's attacking output, as the club has managed to score just 24 goals in 21 games. This is notably the worst output in the top half of the table.

Tottenham comeback to earn 2-2 draw against Manchester United

Spurs twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw with the Red Devils. The game started at a high tempo with the hosts taking an early lead.

Rasmus Hojlund was the man of the hour, scoring his second-ever Premier League goal within the first three minutes. However, Tottenham didn't take long to respond, with Richarlison heading in an equalizer from a corner (19').

Manchester United regained the lead in the first half, thanks to Marcus Rashford's composed finish (40'), and they managed to keep it through those 45 minutes.

This does not mean the first half was short of action though, as Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie nearly scored an own goal. Cristian Romero also hit the bar from close range with a powerful header.

Tottenham started the second half with lots of energy, as Manchester United seemed to struggle to match their pace. Within a minute, they leveled the score as Rodrigo Bentancur's shot put them back into the game.

The final opportunity of the game saw Scott McTominay come very close to stealing a win, but his header went just over the crossbar.