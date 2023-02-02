"When you have another GOAT, it's energy" - When Cristiano Ronaldo discussed Tom Brady's NFL retirement 

In his famous interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the conversation he had with NFL legend Tom Brady. The then-Manchester United superstar claimed that Tom Brady gave him a lot of good energy and called him an intelligent guy.

On 1 February, record seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady announced his final retirement from the sport. The 45-year-old first announced his retirement at the end of last season, but took a u-turn just six weeks in, committing to his 23rd NFL season. In an emotional video, Brady confirmed that he would not be changing his mind this time.

Just before reversing his retirement decision last year, Tom Brady went to Manchester to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action. The Portuguese scored a sensational hat-trick to propel United to a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on 12 March. In his interview with Morgan, which aired in November, Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his chat with Tom Brady, calling it an enriching experience.

On Morgan's Uncensored, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said:

“Psychology, see? I thought he [Brady] took the decision [retirement reversal] a few weeks before. We spoke in general. He's a very very smart guy, he knows a lot about football.

“We had a nice conversation. He gave me good energy. When you have another GOAT, it's energy. It's all about energy. When you have good energy around you, I can do interesting things.”

In the same interview, Ronaldo went on to slam Manchester United, their owners, and coach Erik ten Hag, which led to his premature departure in November. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, worth $200 million per year, with Al-Nassr in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes teammate Anderson Talisca a happy birthday

Ronaldo has been a model teammate since joining Al-Nassr in January. He has taken an active part in training, worked hard on the pitch, and has been spotted conversing with his new teammates time and time again.

On 1 February, Ronaldo took to Instagram and Twitter to wish his teammate and strike partner Anderson Talisca a happy birthday.

The caption of his post read:

“Congratulations partner! 👏🏼🎂 Anderson Talisca”

Talisca and Ronaldo are both expected to be in action when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night (3 February).

