“When his attitude is right then he will do that” – Ten Hag on whether Marcus Rashford can repeat 30-goal season at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained how Marcus Rashford can repeat his phenomenal 30-goal 2022-23 campaign next season.

Rashford enjoyed his best season in a Manchester United shirt last season. The 25-year-old scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions. He played an integral part in the Red Devils winning the EFL Cup and finishing third in the Premier League, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in the process.

Erik ten Hag spoke to the media during a press conference in San Diego ahead of the club's upcoming friendlies against Wrexham and Real Madrid.

When asked about how confident he was about Marcus Rashford replicating his form from last season, Ten Hag replied (via Manchester Evening News):

“When his attitude is right then he will do that. It's not easy and the team has to play well to put him in the right position."

“When the team is playing well, when we keep the rules and principles in our way of play and Rashford’s attitude is right and he puts himself in the right position, he will finish," he added. "He has great abilities when he’s in the box, he's clinical, he's ruthless, he scores goals, with right, with left, with his head."

Erik ten Hag also emphasized that he needs goals from his other players as well, saying:

"As well, yeah. We are underperforming there and we are aware of it. Others have to contribute in that area and we are looking for scoring abilities, in Mason Mount we have a player extra capable of scoring goals, also to create and put players like Rashford into position to score more goals and as a team we have to score more."

Rashford is likely to feature against Real Madrid in a friendly on July 26.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford recently signed a new long-term contract until 2028

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford signed a new long-term contract at the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028. The 25-year-old is reportedly expected to now earn £375,000 per week.

The England international has been a part of the club since 2005. He worked his way up through the academy before making his professional debut in February 2016 in a Europa League tie against Midtjylland. He took the opportunity with both hands, scoring a brace on his debut and becoming Manchester United's youngest-ever scorer in European competition at the time.

Since then, Marcus Rashford has established himself as the club's left-winger. The No.10 has scored 123 goals and provided 68 assists in 359 appearances, helping Manchester United win five major trophies to date.