"When you're the best, it doesn’t matter where you go" - Carlos Vela not surprised by Lionel Messi's stunning form for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has put in phenomenal performances for Inter Miami since his debut in July. His superb outings, however, have not surprised LAFC attacker Carlos Vela.

Messi has so far scored 11 goals and has provided three assists in 10 matches for the Miami-based outfit. He has also helped Tata Martino's team win the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami's first title in their short history.

Vela thinks it is normal that a player of Messi's ability is operating to the best of his abilities in the United States. Speaking on the Argentine's form, he said (via AS USA):

“I would have been surprised if he played badly. It doesn’t matter where in the world, when you are the best player you will be fine.

“Because when you are the best it doesn’t matter where you go.... He plays well and the team has improved, it’s normal.”

While Messi is Inter Miami's best bet to get a positive outcome, Vela has been LAFC's talisman in the recent past. The 34-year-old has an impressive record in Major League Soccer (MLS), scoring 78 goals and providing 40 assists in 143 matches across competitions.

Messi and Vela's teams are set to face off in their next MLS assignment on Sunday, September 3.

"What we have to do is move on"- Tata Martino on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami's chances of reaching the MLS play-offs

Lionel Messi and Co. were held on to a goalless draw in their latest MLS clash against Nashville FC. Inter Miami are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Speaking about his team's chances of making the playoffs this season, manager Tata Martino told the media in a post-match press conference (via GOAL):

"What we have to do is move on. Anything can happen."

Facilitating the link between the former Barcelona trio of Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba is Martino's team's best bet to get a favorable outcome against LAFC. They are currently third in the Western Conference with 40 points from 25 matches.